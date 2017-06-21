Keytar Bear returns to doing what he does best after attack

Keytar Bear pictured last November.
Keytar Bear pictured last November. –We Love Keytar Bear via Facebook
By
June 21, 2017

It apparently will have to take more than a bunch of teenagers from New Hampshire to force this bear into hibernation.

Four days after being victimized in a public attack this weekend, Keytar Bear returned to the streets of Boston.

The furry costumed street performer reemerged Wednesday at Copley Square as part of the city’s celebration of Make Music Day, a worldwide music festival. Boston City Hall will be illuminated orange in observance of the event.

However, it was Keytar Bear’s resilient appearance Wednesday afternoon that illuminated the mood of local passers-by.

❤🎶☀️🐻#mmbos17 @makemusicday @makemusicbostonn #keytarbear

A post shared by Maria Finkelmeier (@mariafinkperc) on

Despite being the target of several attacks, Keytar Bear has become a local celebrity for his friendly disposition and public renditions covering hit songs. Three juveniles from New Hampshire were arrested Saturday after they allegedly violently mugged the street performer near Faneuil Hall. They could also face hate crime charges.

Advertisement

Keytar Bear has since received an outpouring of public support, with a online campaign crowdfunding more than $9,000 in donations for the bear as of Wednesday afternoon.

Even for a cult favorite like Keytar Bear, that would a pretty good day of tips.

TOPICS: Local News Music
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Download our app
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Massachusetts State House.
Politics
Mass. House OK's bill that would redo recreational marijuana law June 21, 2017 | 10:30 PM
An exhibition inside the Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum, which just opened.
Local News
At the Dr. Seuss Museum: Oh, the places they don’t go! June 21, 2017 | 9:53 PM
Local News
MIT plans massive project for Kendall Square June 21, 2017 | 9:14 PM
Local News
Fessenden School official on leave amid sexual misconduct allegation June 21, 2017 | 9:10 PM
Hyannis 06/17/2017: The ferry Iyanough was docked after being removed from a jetty where it grounded in Hyannis Harbor. Damage to the botton of the ferry is visable near the water line. Photo by Debee Tlumacki for the Boston Globe (metro)
Local News
Ferry captain, pilot on leave after crash that injured 18 June 21, 2017 | 8:44 PM
Local News
Mass. man admits he embezzled $700,000 from boatyard June 21, 2017 | 8:40 PM
Local News
Trinity College closes due to threats made after professor's posts June 21, 2017 | 8:38 PM
In this May 10, 2017, photo provided by TTR Sotheby's International Realty, the McLean, Va., childhood home of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis is shown. The home was put up for sale by its current owners for $49.5 million. (Gordon Beall/TTR Sotheby's International Realty via AP)
Real Estate
Childhood home of Jackie O up for sale. Asking price: $49.5M June 21, 2017 | 8:18 PM
FILE - This Sept. 9, 2016 photo shows Harkness Tower on the campus of Yale University in New Haven, Conn. A study of 800 colleges found that the average endowment return was a 2 percent loss, the worst performance since the economic recession in 2009. The largest endowments were among those hit hardest, including Harvard’s, which posted a 5 percent loss but remained the biggest at $34 billion. Yale’s remained No. 2 with $25 billion. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz, File)
Local News
A Yale dean lost her job after calling people ‘white trash’ in Yelp reviews June 21, 2017 | 7:37 PM
A 2017 Kia Niro.
Car News
Genesis — a luxury brand owned by Hyundai Motor Co. — was second in J.D. Power's annual initial quality survey. June 21, 2017 | 3:04 PM
Winthrop, MA--529/2014--Plane take-offs from Logan Airport are viewed from Deer Island. Scenes in Winthrop are photographed, on Thursday, May 29, 2014. Photos by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: 060814location Reporter: XXX
Travel
Too hot to fly? Climate change may take toll on air travel June 21, 2017 | 1:50 PM
Local News
Police: Man stole $3.5K from elderly hospitalized neighbor June 21, 2017 | 10:43 AM
Local News
Chilling video surfaces of man suspected in N.H. murders June 21, 2017 | 8:00 AM
Local News
For some Boston officers, extra money comes easy June 21, 2017 | 8:00 AM
FILE - In this July 10, 2012, file photo, Uber CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick arrives at a conference in Sun Valley, Idaho. Kalanick said in a statement to The New York Times on Tuesday that he has accepted a request from investors to step aside. Kalanick says the move will allow the ride-sharing company to go back to building itself rather than become distracted by another fight.
Business
Uber CEO Kalanick resigns under investor pressure June 21, 2017 | 7:09 AM
Politics
Seth Moulton to Democrats: ‘Business as usual isn’t working’ June 21, 2017 | 6:12 AM
Karen Handel makes a heart symbol while making an early appearance to thank her supporters after the first returns came in during her election night party in the 6th District race with Jon Ossoff on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Atlanta.
National News
10 things to know for today June 21, 2017 | 5:45 AM
Politics
Trump tweetstorms wash away White House press briefings June 21, 2017 | 4:02 AM
After closing arguments in the murder trial of Michael McCarthy, defense attorney Jonathan Shapiro argued with Judge Janet Sanders.
Local News
‘You’re screwing up my whole case!’ defense attorney tells judge in Bella Bond trial June 20, 2017 | 9:10 PM
Politics
RI state senator apologizes for this angry exchange June 20, 2017 | 7:10 PM
Local News
Former Lawrence massage parlor owner convicted of human trafficking June 20, 2017 | 6:56 PM
FILE - In this May 21, 2017, file photo provided by The Public Theater, Tina Benko, left, portrays Melania Trump in the role of Caesar's wife, Calpurnia, and Gregg Henry, center left, portrays President Donald Trump in the role of Julius Caesar during a dress rehearsal of The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Julius Caesar in New York. Teagle F. Bougere, center right, plays as Casca, and Elizabeth Marvel, right, as Marc Anthony. Delta Air Lines is pulling its sponsorship of New York's Public Theater for portraying Julius Caesar as the Donald Trump look-alike in a business suit who gets knifed to death on stage, according to its statement Sunday, June 11, 2017.
Local News
Angry at Trump-like Caesar, emailers insult wrong theater June 20, 2017 | 6:46 PM
FILE - In this May 15, 2017 file photo, ticks are displayed that were collected by South Street Veterinary Services in Pittsfield, Mass. Tick numbers are on the rise across New England this spring, raising the prospect of an increase in Lyme and other diseases. (Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP, File)
Local News
Numbers of ticks are high across New England June 20, 2017 | 6:42 PM
Local News
Motorcyclist killed in crash involving tractor-trailer June 20, 2017 | 6:38 PM
MEDFORD, MA - 4/25/2017 - Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker speaks about the filing of an act relative to the harmful distribution of sexually explicit visual material at the Boston Latin Academy in MEDFORD, MA, April 25, 2017. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff) mag_cat_trapper
Politics
Charlie Baker offers plan to overhaul state's Medicaid program June 20, 2017 | 6:32 PM
Local News
Maine woman accused of faking cancer pleads not guilty to theft June 20, 2017 | 6:28 PM
Local News
RI private school investigating 1970s sex assault allegations June 20, 2017 | 6:14 PM
Local News
Cemetery with ties to Salem witch trials getting a makeover June 20, 2017 | 6:10 PM
Local News
RI town to pay settlement over 3rd-grader interrogation June 20, 2017 | 6:08 PM
Local News
Man beats woman outside Planet Fitness, punches her 39 times June 20, 2017 | 5:58 PM