Police catch man on I-93 using mannequin as passenger in the HOV lane

mannequin
–Massachusetts State Police
By
June 22, 2017

It happened again.

In an effort to evade the merciless morning traffic, someone took the HOV lane on I-93 south with a mannequin propped up in their passenger seat. And while the sunglasses were a nice touch, Massachusetts State Police were not fooled.

“This morning, while monitoring traffic at the I-93 HOV lane in Charlestown, Trooper Todd Glidden noticed a ‘passenger’ in a vehicle who just didn’t seem right,” state police wrote in post Thursday.

After he and another officer (unsuccessfully) motioned for the driver to pull over, Glidden tracked down and stopped the car a short distance away. The 44-year-old Reading man was cited for the HOV violation and failure to stop for a police officer, police said.

Advertisement

“Please remember, the HOV (High Occupancy Vehicle) lane is for two or more (actual) human beings,” they wrote.

Police most recently caught a driver for deploying the familiar scheme on the northbound side of I-93 in Quincy. As The Boston Globe reported at the time, there have been several recorded instances dating back to 1995, when the HOV lane was opened to encourage carpooling.

On Nov. 17, 1995, two imposters were caught on the same day. One dummy was crafted from a mannequin head, initially used as a prop for Halloween, with red hair, a black eye, and grisly scars, similar to the character from “Child’s Play.” The head was taped to the top of a stepladder wrapped in a sweatshirt. The figure’s Frankenstein appearance in the back seat was a dead giveaway, State Police told the Globe at the time.

The trooper confiscated the dummy head as evidence, and it still resides at the HOV headquarters in Quincy.

The other dummy that day was less convincing, improvised by two Brockton brothers trying to hustle to work and exasperated with traffic.

They used a football, plunked atop an upturned 5-gallon bucket, and slapped on an Elmer Fudd-style winter hat with ear flaps.

It’s not just a case of Massachusetts ingenuity either. The internet is scattered with reports across the country of drivers attempting to use the HOV lane with blow-up dolls as faux-passengers. And the New York Daily News even has a photo gallery devoted to HOV-lane dummies, with varying degrees of detail.

TOPICS: Local News
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Download our app
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 21: U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks at a rally to oppose the repeal of the Affordable Care Act and its replacement on Capitol Hill on June 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. Criticism is mounting on the GOP for health care reform legislation being done behind closed doors. (Photo by Astrid Riecken/Getty Images)
Politics
Elizabeth Warren says the Senate Republican health care bill is paid for with 'blood money' June 22, 2017 | 6:49 PM
Politics
What you need to know about the potential changes to the marijuana law June 22, 2017 | 4:54 PM
British Beer Company made a 159-feet and 6-inches lobster roll in Portsmouth, NH Sunday, June 18, 2017. In the process of making this roll they used 440 pounds of fresh live lobster, in which 40 pounds were donated from Sysco Boston. (Jason Narinian)
Food
Canadians are contesting New Hampshire's supposedly record-breaking lobster roll June 22, 2017 | 3:17 PM
Politics
Trump says he didn't tape his conversations with Comey June 22, 2017 | 1:11 PM
The scene of a truck crash in Rochester, Mass.
Local News
Good Samaritans held truck driver's head above water after crash into pond June 22, 2017 | 11:59 AM
Local News
Home of Vermont man burglarized while he was attending his wife's funeral June 22, 2017 | 11:58 AM
Politics
Senate GOP releases bill to cut Medicaid, alter 'Obamacare' June 22, 2017 | 11:31 AM
tall ships castle island
Local News
Watch the Tall Ships sail out of Boston Harbor June 22, 2017 | 10:30 AM
Local News
Syphilis cases have doubled in New Hampshire June 22, 2017 | 10:09 AM
Local News
Woman found dead in Massachusetts home; man under arrest June 22, 2017 | 7:48 AM
Yemeni businessman Ali Awad Habib recounts the torment he suffered in prison, where he said he was beaten with wires and wooden clubs and given electrical shocks, in this May 8, 2017 phot in Aden, Yemen. Habib was detained for weeks after Emirati-backed forces hunting for al-Qaida members raided his family’s businesses, arresting him and several of his relatives. Habib’s father, like an unknown number of other detainees, has been sent to a base of the United Arab Emirates across the Red Sea in Eritrea.
National News
10 things to know for today June 22, 2017 | 6:00 AM
Local News
Massachusetts teen helped save classmate from an allergy attack June 22, 2017 | 5:47 AM
Cape Cod Ma . 05/15/2012 Work on the Sagamore Bridge has caused traffic delays for drivers. View is of trafficf heading north. Staff / Photographer: Jonathan Wiggs Reporter:Section:Metro :Reporter:Slug:
Local News
Here are the ideas being considered to fix the suffocating traffic to Cape Cod June 22, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Local News
Peabody father beat daughter with a belt for installing Snapchat app June 22, 2017 | 2:19 AM
Local News
Soldier who lost 4 limbs opening Maine retreat to help others June 22, 2017 | 1:11 AM
Massachusetts State House.
Politics
Mass. House OK's bill that would redo recreational marijuana law June 21, 2017 | 10:30 PM
An exhibition inside the Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum, which just opened.
Local News
At the Dr. Seuss Museum: Oh, the places they don’t go! June 21, 2017 | 9:53 PM
Local News
MIT plans massive project for Kendall Square June 21, 2017 | 9:14 PM
Local News
Fessenden School official on leave amid sexual misconduct allegation June 21, 2017 | 9:10 PM
Hyannis 06/17/2017: The ferry Iyanough was docked after being removed from a jetty where it grounded in Hyannis Harbor. Damage to the botton of the ferry is visable near the water line. Photo by Debee Tlumacki for the Boston Globe (metro)
Local News
Ferry captain, pilot on leave after crash that injured 18 June 21, 2017 | 8:44 PM
Local News
Mass. man admits he embezzled $700,000 from boatyard June 21, 2017 | 8:40 PM
Local News
Trinity College closes due to threats made after professor's posts June 21, 2017 | 8:38 PM
In this May 10, 2017, photo provided by TTR Sotheby's International Realty, the McLean, Va., childhood home of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis is shown. The home was put up for sale by its current owners for $49.5 million. (Gordon Beall/TTR Sotheby's International Realty via AP)
Real Estate
Childhood home of Jackie O up for sale. Asking price: $49.5M June 21, 2017 | 8:18 PM
FILE - This Sept. 9, 2016 photo shows Harkness Tower on the campus of Yale University in New Haven, Conn. A study of 800 colleges found that the average endowment return was a 2 percent loss, the worst performance since the economic recession in 2009. The largest endowments were among those hit hardest, including Harvard’s, which posted a 5 percent loss but remained the biggest at $34 billion. Yale’s remained No. 2 with $25 billion. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz, File)
Local News
A Yale dean lost her job after calling people ‘white trash’ in Yelp reviews June 21, 2017 | 7:37 PM
Keytar Bear pictured last November.
Local News
Keytar Bear is back June 21, 2017 | 5:22 PM
A 2017 Kia Niro.
Car News
Kia tops new car quality survey for second straight year June 21, 2017 | 3:04 PM
Winthrop, MA--529/2014--Plane take-offs from Logan Airport are viewed from Deer Island. Scenes in Winthrop are photographed, on Thursday, May 29, 2014. Photos by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: 060814location Reporter: XXX
Travel
Too hot to fly? Climate change may take toll on air travel June 21, 2017 | 1:50 PM
Local News
Police: Man stole $3.5K from elderly hospitalized neighbor June 21, 2017 | 10:43 AM
Local News
Chilling video surfaces of man suspected in N.H. murders June 21, 2017 | 8:00 AM
Local News
For some Boston officers, extra money comes easy June 21, 2017 | 8:00 AM