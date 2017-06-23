Man acquitted of fatally punching Quincy father of 3

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston man has been found not guilty of manslaughter and aggravated assault and battery after delivering a fatal punch to another man trying to break up a fight.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office says a jury acquitted Bryan McElhinney on Friday after about two hours of deliberation and a week-long trial.

McElhinney had been accused of punching 45-year-old Brian Hingston in the face in Boston last April. Hingston, a father of three from Quincy, hit his head when he fell to the ground and died hours later.

Hingston had spent the night celebrating a friend’s birthday with about 25 others, including McElhinney, who maintained he acted in self-defense.

McElhinney’s lawyer told the Patriot Ledger that Friday’s verdict was a “tremendous relief” for his client.