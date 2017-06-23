Prosecutors seek 35-year term in deadly meningitis outbreak

Barry Cadden is sworn in on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., Nov. 14, 2012. –Susan Walsh / AP, File
By
DENISE LAVOIE
AP,
June 23, 2017

BOSTON (AP) — Prosecutors say the co-founder of a Massachusetts pharmacy linked to a deadly nationwide meningitis outbreak should be sent to prison for 35 years for showing “an unconscionable disregard for the lives of the patients.”

Barry Cadden will be sentenced Monday on charges of racketeering, conspiracy and fraud in the 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed more than 60 people and sickened more than 700 others in 20 states.

Cadden’s lawyers say prosecutors are trying to demonize Cadden and to “transform the jury’s verdict into a murder case,” despite the fact that he was acquitted of second-degree murder charges. The defense is recommending a 2½- to 3-year prison term.

Advertisement

During Cadden’s trial, prosecutors said he skirted industry regulations on sterility in an effort to push production and make more money.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention traced the illnesses and deaths from the outbreak to medical steroids made by the now-closed NECC of Framingham. Most of the victims received the injectable steroids for back pain. Indiana, Michigan and Tennessee were hit hardest.

In a sentencing memo filed in court Thursday, Cadden’s lawyer said Cadden failed to properly supervise pharmacists who worked in the so-called “clean room” at New England Compounding Center, but said he did not knowingly ship contaminated drugs.

“As the jury found, Mr. Cadden is not a murderer. Nor is he the person the government portrayed him as at trial,” attorney Bruce Singal wrote in his sentencing memo.

Prosecutors said the steroids became contaminated because of improper sterilization, testing, cleaning and disinfecting. Despite the defense claims, “the evidence overwhelmingly demonstrated that Cadden was well-aware of these deficiencies in NECC’s production processes, and the potential danger it could cause to patients, but chose to ship the deficient drugs anyway,” Assistant U.S. Attorney George Varghese wrote in the government’s sentencing memo.

In their memo, prosecutors included excerpts from victim impact statements written to the court by relatives of people who were sickened or died from the contaminated steroids. Many of the letters describe constant pain and other chronic illnesses people who received the injections continue to face.

Advertisement

Greg Shuff wrote about his wife, Rachelle, a mother of two who was 44 when she received steroid injections in Elkhart, Indiana, while trying to recover from a car accident.

“Her suffering has broken everything we had into pieces,” he wrote.

“She is up out of bed at the most 6 hours a day and that is a struggle. She cries when the pain becomes so extreme and intolerable. … She has been robbed of her life, my life and our beautiful children’s life.”

The case focused attention on compounding pharmacies, which differ from ordinary drugstores in that they custom-mix medications and supply them directly to hospitals and doctors. After the outbreak, Congress increased federal oversight of compounding pharmacies.

NECC filed for bankruptcy after getting slapped with hundreds of lawsuits. NECC and several related companies reached a $200 million settlement with victims and their families.

Glenn Chin, a supervisory pharmacist who ran the clean rooms where drugs were made, is scheduled to go on trial in September. He has pleaded not guilty.

TOPICS: Local News Crime
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Download our app
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Local News
Woman sentenced for covering up for son in pedestrian fatal June 24, 2017 | 12:21 PM
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker speaking in April.
Local News
Baker announces revamp of state's primary website June 24, 2017 | 12:03 PM
In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles
National News
Writer sues Tupac filmmakers, alleges copyright infringement June 24, 2017 | 11:50 AM
Local News
MS-13 gang leader pleads guilty to drug, gun charges June 24, 2017 | 11:05 AM
Gov. Paul LePage pictured at a town hall meeting in Yarmouth, Maine.
Local News
Maine governor set on privately run psychiatric home June 24, 2017 | 10:23 AM
File - In this Monday, June 19, 2017 file photo, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner speaks at a White House meeting in Washington.
Politics
Jared Kushner was a Somerville landlord, and it wasn't always pretty June 24, 2017 | 9:00 AM
Local News
Police: Horses may have been locked in a N.H. barn for a year June 24, 2017 | 8:57 AM
Local News
Woman charged with stabbing boyfriend to death in home June 24, 2017 | 8:49 AM
Local News
Town settles with families of men in wrong burial plots June 24, 2017 | 8:38 AM
National News
A total solar eclipse will sweep the width of the U.S. for the first time in 99 years June 24, 2017 | 8:05 AM
Local News
Busted: Police haul in 38 N.H. teens after breaking up party June 24, 2017 | 7:27 AM
Local News
More than 100 firefighters battle stubborn mill blaze June 24, 2017 | 5:58 AM
Politics
Some House Democrats mull over how to oust Nancy Pelosi June 24, 2017 | 2:44 AM
Local News
RI breast milk jeweler ordered to refund customers, return milk June 23, 2017 | 10:00 PM
Hyannis 06/17/2017: The ferry Iyanough was docked after being removed from a jetty where it grounded in Hyannis Harbor. Damage to the botton of the ferry is visable near the water line. Photo by Debee Tlumacki for the Boston Globe (metro)
Local News
No drugs found in captain, pilot in Cape Cod ferry crash June 23, 2017 | 6:26 PM
Local News
Man acquitted of fatally punching Quincy father of 3 June 23, 2017 | 6:16 PM
Leominster, MA - 4/18/2017 - Angelo Colon-Ortiz listens to his attorney Edward Ryan, Jr.(L) speak during his arraignment in connection with the assault and murder of Vanessa Marcotte in Princeton last August at the Leominster District Court in Leominster, MA, April 18, 2017. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Local News
Grand jury indicts man in Vanessa Marcotte's killing June 23, 2017 | 5:40 PM
FILE - In this April 14, 2017, file pool photo, former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez turns to look in the direction of the jury as he reacts to his double murder acquittal after the sixth day of jury deliberations at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. Massachusetts prosecutors on Friday, June 23, 2017, appealed a court ruling that erased the former NFL star's murder conviction in the 2013 killing of a semi-professional football player. Hernandez's conviction inwas voided after he killed himself in prison. Under a long-held Massachusetts legal principle, courts typically erase the convictions of defendants who die before their direct appeals can be heard. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, Pool, File)
Local News
Prosecutors appeal Aaron Hernandez's voided murder conviction June 23, 2017 | 4:44 PM
Animals
2 humpback whales strand on Cape Cod island June 23, 2017 | 4:26 PM
Animals
Officials hope 16 elk that escaped from Vermont farm can be caught June 23, 2017 | 4:18 PM
Local News
Former swim director acquitted of child rape charges June 23, 2017 | 4:16 PM
Local News
Police recover shotgun taken from stolen cruiser June 23, 2017 | 4:14 PM
Local News
State police honored its Mounted Unit, including its 12 horses, in a special ceremony June 23, 2017 | 2:13 PM
tall ships
Local News
Relive the grandeur of the Tall Ships with this mesmerizing video June 23, 2017 | 1:23 PM
Politics
Seth Moulton just got engaged June 23, 2017 | 12:40 PM
Brendan Dassey was escorted into court for his sentencing in Manitowoc, Wis., in 2007.
National News
Another victory for the ‘Making a Murderer’ subject Brendan Dassey June 23, 2017 | 7:47 AM
Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell leaves the chamber after announcing the release of the Republicans' healthcare bill which represents the party's long-awaited attempt to scuttle much of President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 22, 2017.
National News
10 things to know for today June 23, 2017 | 6:15 AM
Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell smiles as he leaves the chamber after announcing the release of the Republicans' healthcare bill which represents the party's long-awaited attempt to scuttle much of President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 22, 2017. The measure represents the Senate GOP's effort to achieve a top tier priority for President Donald Trump and virtually all Republican members of Congress.
Politics
What's next on health care draft in Congress June 23, 2017 | 4:04 AM
BRAINTREE, MA -- 07/31/10 -- The empty Smith Beach seen through the remains of a long un-used lifeguard stand. Local residents have stopped going to Smith Beach in Braintree. Smith Beach in Braintree, MA has been named the third dirtiest beach in the state by a national environmental group, based on the water quality. (Kayana Szymczak - for the Boston Globe section: sowk reporter: Johanna Seltz)
Local News
High bacteria levels close 5 beaches on South Shore June 23, 2017 | 2:21 AM
Local News
US Marshals Service searching for prisoner who escaped car June 23, 2017 | 2:09 AM