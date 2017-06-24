Woman sentenced for covering up for son in pedestrian fatal

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont woman who lied to protect her son after he ran over a pedestrian has been sentenced to eight months in jail.

Fifty-eight-year-old Lisa Velde told police she was driving when dairy farmer Leo Branchaud was killed on April 22, 2016. But video cameras outside the Tinmouth farm showed her son, 41-year-old Thomas Velde, was behind the wheel. Court records indicate her son had more than 40 convictions, including three for drunken driving and two for leaving the scene of an accident.

The Rutland Herald reports the victim’s wife, Tami Carboni-Branchaud, told the judge Friday she lost the “love of my life.”

The judge denied a defense request for Lisa Velde to be given a few days to report to jail. She left the courtroom in handcuffs.

