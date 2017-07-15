Home Base Program will start helping Vietnam veterans

When the Vietnam War lurched to an end in 1975, there was no diagnosis known as post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD. Instead of being treated for the psychological effects of combat, many veterans simply put their uniforms away and suffered in silence.

Decades later, uncounted numbers suffer still, many too proud or too wary to seek help.

“Some of them don’t recognize they have the injury, and even if they do, they won’t admit it,’’ said Jack Hammond, a retired Army brigadier general from Reading.