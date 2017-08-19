Live updates from the ‘free speech’ rally and counter-protests on Boston Common

Update 2:05 p.m.:

U.S. Senate candidate Shiva Ayyadurai tweeted a photo of himself speaking at the “free speech” rally in front of “Black Lives Do Matter” signs. The Cambridge Republican suggested in the tweet that characterizations of the rally as a “white supremacist” gathering were false.

To all FAKE NEWS, this was the "White Supremacist" FREE SPEECH RALLY I just spoke at. #BostonFreeSpeech pic.twitter.com/vDU6NWYAds — Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai (@va_shiva) August 19, 2017

Update 1:52 p.m.:

Police wearing helmets and holding clubs set up near the Boston Common.

This is happening in front of the Common right now pic.twitter.com/N0uRef48uq — Meghan Barr (@meghanbarr) August 19, 2017

Boston Globe reporter Steve Annear tweeted photos of a scuffle.

Major scuffle as several police take down a guy. Not sure what led to it, just saw screaming and then take down pic.twitter.com/rrYoymhyi4 — Steve Annear (@steveannear) August 19, 2017

Update 1:40 p.m.:

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh sent out the following tweet after the “free speech” rally ended.

Once again, Boston has proved hate has no place in our City. — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) August 19, 2017

Update: Walsh soon deleted the tweet, it read: “Once again, Boston has proved hate has no place in our City.”

Update 1:32 p.m.:

The “free speech” rally is “officially over,” according to a Boston police tweet.

#UPDATE: "Free Speech" rally is officially over. Demonstrators have left the Common. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) August 19, 2017

Update 1:21 p.m.:

Multiple Boston Globe photographers, as well as Michael Dwyer from the Associated Press, have been capturing scenes from the day’s events. Here’s a handful of their shots:

Thousands of counter-protesters march down Tremont Street. —Matthew J. Lee / The Boston Globe

A counter-protester, left, confronts a professed supporter of President Donald Trump on the Boston Common. —Michael Dwyer / AP

Counter-protesters chant on the Boston Common. —Michael Dwyer / AP

State and local police stand in front of a parade of counter-protesters arriving at the Boston Common. —Michael Dwyer / AP

Counter-protesters march down Tremont Street. —John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe

Update 1:10 p.m.:

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was at the start of the march from Roxbury to the Boston Common. He then went to West Broadway Unity Day in South Boston.

I went from the peace march at the Reggie Lewis center to the West Broadway Unity Day in Southie – two examples of the Boston we truly are. pic.twitter.com/sd8rjGDhSO — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) August 19, 2017

Thank you to everyone out at the Charlestown Developments Unity Day! pic.twitter.com/uY2iTikqcX — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) August 19, 2017

Update 12:56 p.m.:

According to multiple reports from reporters on the Boston Common, the people involved in the “free speech” rally have left the Parkman Bandstand with a police escort. The group’s city permit allowed the rally to go until 2 p.m.

Crowd erupted in cheers as the rally ended and free speech group – barley 20 people – were escorted out of the park — Meghan Barr (@meghanbarr) August 19, 2017

Update 12:22 p.m.:

Anti-facist protesters marched while chanting on the Boston Common.

Anti-fascist protesters marching in Boston Common pic.twitter.com/6Gf0lmFGaE — Meghan Barr (@meghanbarr) August 19, 2017

Update 12:08 p.m.:

A man in a red “Make America Great Again” hat was surrounded by counter-protesters on the Boston Common. He appeared to be trying to get to the “free speech” rally. When the crowd engulfed him, he stood motionless with his hands behind his back. The crowd dispersed after a few minutes.

Counter protesters just surrounded a man in a red Trump hat pic.twitter.com/ae5VDa4DLP — Meghan Barr (@meghanbarr) August 19, 2017

He appeared to be trying to make his way toward the free speech rally entrance. Crowd linked arms and formed a chain to stop him — Meghan Barr (@meghanbarr) August 19, 2017

Update 11:56 a.m.:

Celtics great Cedric Maxwell, who is now part of the team’s radio coverage, was spotted on the Boston Common by Associated Press photographer Michael Dwyer. Maxwell said he plans to participate in the counter-protest, according to Dwyer’s caption.

—Michael Dwyer / AP

Update 11:36 a.m.:

Roughly 30 minutes before the “free speech” rally was scheduled to start about a dozen people were gathered in Parkman Bandstand, far outnumbered by the several hundred counter-protesters surrounding them. There’s a wide perimeter around the bandstand and the counter-protesters are separated from the rally by police barricades.

Half an hour before it is slated to start, the "free speech" rally crowd is…sparse pic.twitter.com/s2ftb85pD5 — Meghan Barr (@meghanbarr) August 19, 2017

…but the counter-protesters have surrounded the perimeter by the hundred pic.twitter.com/p3UCSoSwll — Meghan Barr (@meghanbarr) August 19, 2017

Man with a Trump-Pence flag engaged in a shouting match w counter-protesters outside the barricades of "free speech" rally pic.twitter.com/uES0truTZ3 — Meghan Barr (@meghanbarr) August 19, 2017

Update: police confiscated the flag, crowd burst into cheers — Meghan Barr (@meghanbarr) August 19, 2017

Update 11:28 a.m.:

The Boston Globe has a Facebook Live going of the “Fight Supremacy!” march from Roxbury to the Boston Common. (Video below may take a moment to load.)

Update 11:10 a.m.:

The crowd of counter-protesters in front of the State House has swelled to several hundred.

Crowd is growing here at the Common pic.twitter.com/w5TpgVS1rz — Meghan Barr (@meghanbarr) August 19, 2017

Several hundred here now at counter-protest pic.twitter.com/j4teQyvlzt — Meghan Barr (@meghanbarr) August 19, 2017

Michael Flowers, an activist from Roxbury who helped organize the Coalition to Organize and Mobilize Boston Against Trump (COMBAT) “Stand for Solidarity” counter-protest, said the group has a network of trained marshals on hand to help keep everyone safe if violence breaks out. Organizers of the “free speech” rally have said they’re committed to holding a peaceful gathering.

Flowers had a clear message for white supremacists: “You are not welcome in Boston. Our community rejects you. And our mass mobilization in Boston today reflects that.”

Update 10:48 a.m.:

About 100 people have gathered on the Boston Common, across the street from the State House, for the “Stand for Solidarity” counter-protest.

The protesters are carrying signs and chanted “No Nazis, No KKK, no facists USA.”

People are gathering here on he Common in front of the Statehouse. Chants of "No Nazis! No KKK" pic.twitter.com/v9PyohrNZL — Meghan Barr (@meghanbarr) August 19, 2017

Rob Worstell, a 49-year-old Beverly resident who spent time in the Navy, said he saw white supremacy firsthand while he was growing up in Idaho.

“I feel like we need to stand up to this kind of attitude, arrogance, and people,” he said.

Counter-protesters break into song at Boston Common pic.twitter.com/ULQkmjV4x5 — Meghan Barr (@meghanbarr) August 19, 2017

Sanitation trucks and concrete barriers are set up near Park Street Station, blocking vehicle access to the Common in the area, which has no fencing.

Sanitation truck serving as a barricade outside Park St station pic.twitter.com/UsjFYO0Y3i — Meghan Barr (@meghanbarr) August 19, 2017

Update 10:30 a.m.:

Boston Globe photographer Jonathan Wiggs is at the Boston Common and has filed a few photos of the scene there Saturday morning.

—Jonathan Wiggs / The Boston Globe

John Waters, with his sign on the Boston Common. —Jonathan Wiggs / The Boston Globe

—Jonathan Wiggs / The Boston Globe

Update 10:16 a.m.:

A couple photos have come in from the “Fight Supremacy!” counter-protest and rally. Protesters are starting in Roxbury, near the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, and will march to the Boston Common.

—Nicholas Pfosi for The Boston Globe

Members of the Boston Area Brigade of Activist Musicians. —Nicholas Pfosi for The Boston Globe

Update 10:04 a.m.:

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans thanked those who have shared “prayers & support” for his officers, in a department tweet Saturday morning.

Commissioner Evans “To all who've shared prayers & support for my officers heading into today's rally, I'd just like to say thank you." — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) August 19, 2017

The department also tweeted about Friday night’s interfaith service at Temple Israel of Boston.

What makes our city so special was on full display at the Interfaith Gathering of Unity, Love & Strength at Temple Israel of Boston. pic.twitter.com/xmKyzuMySO — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) August 19, 2017

Update 9:40 a.m.:

The MBTA is closing Boylston and Park Street stations at about noon Saturday for “public safety reasons,” according to a tweet.

You can follow MBTA service alerts here or on Twitter.

Update 9:28 a.m.:

At least a couple of local eateries are having promotions related to the counter-protests Saturday.

Mei Mei Street Kitchen is donating proceeds from every Double Awesome sold Saturday to the Southern Poverty Law Center, its owners said in a Facebook post Friday.

And Blackbird Doughnuts is donating all of its Saturday sales to the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center, according to an Instagram post. Blackbird also will be giving away sheet cake, a reference to Tina Fey’s Weekend Update appearance.

On Saturday 8/19, 100% of our sales will be donated to @adl_national + @splcenter. We will also be giving away #sheetcake. Come by and enjoy doughnuts for a critical cause. Also, be safe. A post shared by Blackbird Doughnuts (@blackbirddoughnuts) on Aug 18, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

A controversial “free speech” rally is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. at the Boston Common’s Parkman Bandstand. Boston Free Speech, the group organizing the rally, posted a list of rally speakers Friday.

The list includes Joe Biggs, who worked until recently for Infowars, the website founded by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones; and Kyle Chapman, known on the internet as “Based Stickman” and founder of the Fraternal Order of Alt-Knights, which is described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a “new Alt-Right group of street fighters.” U.S. Senate candidate Shiva Ayyadurai is also scheduled to speak.

Organizers say they’re committed to holding a peaceful rally.

“If we are made aware, at any time, that hate groups are attending our rally we will ask them to exercise their free speech elsewhere,” the group said on Facebook Friday after a Boston Herald report that KKK members were planning to attend.

Thousands of people have RSVP’d online to two counter-protests: A “Fight Supremacy!” counter-protest and rally, which is set to start at 10 a.m. with a march from Roxbury to the Common, and a “Stand for Solidarity” counter-protest, starting at 11 a.m. in front of the State House. The two counter-protests are expected to join on the Common.

Officials, including Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, Police Commissioner William Evans, and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, have stressed throughout the week that there is no place for violence and hate in Boston.

“Boston and Massachusetts are the home of some of the most important moments in the fight for freedom and equality in this nation’s history. Tomorrow is one more chapter in that honored tradition,” Baker said at a press conference Friday. “And we’re going to do everything we can to ensure that tomorrow is about liberty and justice and about freedom and peace, and yes, the right for people to peacefully gather and assemble.”

A large police presence is expected on the Common.

