Live updates from the ‘free speech’ rally and counter-protests on Boston Common

A controversial “free speech” rally is set for the Boston Common Saturday, and counter-protesters will be there too after a march from Roxbury this morning. We’ll have updates throughout the day below.

By
, ,
updated at 2:09 PM

Update 2:05 p.m.:

U.S. Senate candidate Shiva Ayyadurai tweeted a photo of himself speaking at the “free speech” rally in front of “Black Lives Do Matter” signs. The Cambridge Republican suggested in the tweet that characterizations of the rally as a “white supremacist” gathering were false.

___

Update 1:52 p.m.:

Police wearing helmets and holding clubs set up near the Boston Common.

Boston Globe reporter Steve Annear tweeted photos of a scuffle.

___

Update 1:40 p.m.:

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh sent out the following tweet after the “free speech” rally ended.

Update: Walsh soon deleted the tweet, it read: “Once again, Boston has proved hate has no place in our City.”

Advertisement

___

Update 1:32 p.m.:

The “free speech” rally is “officially over,” according to a Boston police tweet.

___

Update 1:21 p.m.:

Multiple Boston Globe photographers, as well as Michael Dwyer from the Associated Press, have been capturing scenes from the day’s events. Here’s a handful of their shots:

Thousands of counter-protesters march down Tremont Street. —Matthew J. Lee / The Boston Globe
A counter-protester, left, confronts a professed supporter of President Donald Trump on the Boston Common. —Michael Dwyer / AP
Counter-protesters chant on the Boston Common. —Michael Dwyer / AP
State and local police stand in front of a parade of counter-protesters arriving at the Boston Common. —Michael Dwyer / AP
Counter-protesters march down Tremont Street. —John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe

___

Update 1:10 p.m.:

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was at the start of the march from Roxbury to the Boston Common. He then went to West Broadway Unity Day in South Boston.

___

Update 12:56 p.m.:

According to multiple reports from reporters on the Boston Common, the people involved in the “free speech” rally have left the Parkman Bandstand with a police escort. The group’s city permit allowed the rally to go until 2 p.m.

___

Update 12:22 p.m.:

Anti-facist protesters marched while chanting on the Boston Common.

___

Update 12:08 p.m.:

A man in a red “Make America Great Again” hat was surrounded by counter-protesters on the Boston Common. He appeared to be trying to get to the “free speech” rally. When the crowd engulfed him, he stood motionless with his hands behind his back. The crowd dispersed after a few minutes.

___

Update 11:56 a.m.:

Celtics great Cedric Maxwell, who is now part of the team’s radio coverage, was spotted on the Boston Common by Associated Press photographer Michael Dwyer. Maxwell said he plans to participate in the counter-protest, according to Dwyer’s caption.

Advertisement

—Michael Dwyer / AP

___

Update 11:36 a.m.:

Roughly 30 minutes before the “free speech” rally was scheduled to start about a dozen people were gathered in Parkman Bandstand, far outnumbered by the several hundred counter-protesters surrounding them. There’s a wide perimeter around the bandstand and the counter-protesters are separated from the rally by police barricades.

___

Update 11:28 a.m.:

The Boston Globe has a Facebook Live going of the “Fight Supremacy!” march from Roxbury to the Boston Common. (Video below may take a moment to load.)

___

Update 11:10 a.m.:

The crowd of counter-protesters in front of the State House has swelled to several hundred.

Michael Flowers, an activist from Roxbury who helped organize the Coalition to Organize and Mobilize Boston Against Trump (COMBAT) “Stand for Solidarity” counter-protest, said the group has a network of trained marshals on hand to help keep everyone safe if violence breaks out. Organizers of the “free speech” rally have said they’re committed to holding a peaceful gathering.

Flowers had a clear message for white supremacists: “You are not welcome in Boston. Our community rejects you. And our mass mobilization in Boston today reflects that.”

___

Update 10:48 a.m.:

About 100 people have gathered on the Boston Common, across the street from the State House, for the “Stand for Solidarity” counter-protest.

The protesters are carrying signs and chanted “No Nazis, No KKK, no facists USA.”

Rob Worstell, a 49-year-old Beverly resident who spent time in the Navy, said he saw white supremacy firsthand while he was growing up in Idaho.

Advertisement

“I feel like we need to stand up to this kind of attitude, arrogance, and people,” he said.

Sanitation trucks and concrete barriers are set up near Park Street Station, blocking vehicle access to the Common in the area, which has no fencing.

___

Update 10:30 a.m.:

Boston Globe photographer Jonathan Wiggs is at the Boston Common and has filed a few photos of the scene there Saturday morning.

—Jonathan Wiggs / The Boston Globe

John Waters, with his sign on the Boston Common. —Jonathan Wiggs / The Boston Globe

—Jonathan Wiggs / The Boston Globe

___

Update 10:16 a.m.:

A couple photos have come in from the “Fight Supremacy!” counter-protest and rally. Protesters are starting in Roxbury, near the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, and will march to the Boston Common.

—Nicholas Pfosi for The Boston Globe

Members of the Boston Area Brigade of Activist Musicians. —Nicholas Pfosi for The Boston Globe

___

Update 10:04 a.m.:

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans thanked those who have shared “prayers & support” for his officers, in a department tweet Saturday morning.

The department also tweeted about Friday night’s interfaith service at Temple Israel of Boston.

___

Update 9:40 a.m.:

The MBTA is closing Boylston and Park Street stations at about noon Saturday for “public safety reasons,” according to a tweet. 

You can follow MBTA service alerts here or on Twitter.

___

Update 9:28 a.m.:

At least a couple of local eateries are having promotions related to the counter-protests Saturday.

Mei Mei Street Kitchen is donating proceeds from every Double Awesome sold Saturday to the Southern Poverty Law Center, its owners said in a Facebook post Friday.

And Blackbird Doughnuts is donating all of its Saturday sales to the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center, according to an Instagram post. Blackbird also will be giving away sheet cake, a reference to Tina Fey’s Weekend Update appearance.

___

A controversial “free speech” rally is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. at the Boston Common’s Parkman Bandstand. Boston Free Speech, the group organizing the rally, posted a list of rally speakers Friday.

The list includes Joe Biggs, who worked until recently for Infowars, the website founded by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones; and Kyle Chapman, known on the internet as “Based Stickman” and founder of the Fraternal Order of Alt-Knights, which is described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a “new Alt-Right group of street fighters.” U.S. Senate candidate Shiva Ayyadurai is also scheduled to speak.

Organizers say they’re committed to holding a peaceful rally.

“If we are made aware, at any time, that hate groups are attending our rally we will ask them to exercise their free speech elsewhere,” the group said on Facebook Friday after a Boston Herald report that KKK members were planning to attend.

Thousands of people have RSVP’d online to two counter-protests: A “Fight Supremacy!” counter-protest and rally, which is set to start at 10 a.m. with a march from Roxbury to the Common, and a “Stand for Solidarity” counter-protest, starting at 11 a.m. in front of the State House. The two counter-protests are expected to join on the Common.

Officials, including Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, Police Commissioner William Evans, and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, have stressed throughout the week that there is no place for violence and hate in Boston.

“Boston and Massachusetts are the home of some of the most important moments in the fight for freedom and equality in this nation’s history. Tomorrow is one more chapter in that honored tradition,” Baker said at a press conference Friday. “And we’re going to do everything we can to ensure that tomorrow is about liberty and justice and about freedom and peace, and yes, the right for people to peacefully gather and assemble.”

A large police presence is expected on the Common.

Here’s where you can find more info on the rally and counter protests:

TOPICS: Local News
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Thousands of counter-protesters marching down Tremont Street to confront right-wing “free speech” demonstrators in the Boston Common.
Local News
Watch live: Protesters against 'free speech' rally gather on Boston Common August 19, 2017 | 1:02 PM
sign protests
Local News
The most creative signs from the demonstrations against the ‘free speech’ rally August 19, 2017 | 12:51 PM
Local News
Photos from the Boston 'free speech' rally and counter-protests August 19, 2017 | 10:54 AM
Local News
'What unites us is always stronger than what divides us' August 19, 2017 | 9:20 AM
Local News
Maynard police investigating 'disturbing' anti-police graffiti August 18, 2017 | 8:56 PM
Politics
NH lawmaker charged with hitting political foe during recount August 18, 2017 | 8:38 PM
FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2012 file photo, Actor Kal Penn addresses the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, N.C. Penn, artist Chuck Close and virtually the entire membership of the President’s Committee On the Arts and Humanities have announced their resignation. In a letter released this week, Aug. 18, 2017, 17 committee members cited the “false equivalence” of President Donald Trump’s comments about last weekend’s “Unite the Right” gathering in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Arts
Citing Trump remarks, entire president's arts council quits August 18, 2017 | 8:14 PM
Boston, MA - December 14, 2016: Dan Koh, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s chief of staff pose for a portrait at City Hall in Boston, MA on December 14, 2016. (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe) Section: Metro reporter: smithst
Politics
Dan Koh, Boston mayor's chief of staff, leaving post to run for Congress August 18, 2017 | 6:16 PM
Politics
Here's Ed Markey's three-word response to the Steve Bannon news August 18, 2017 | 2:54 PM
Daniel Koh.
Politics
Walsh’s chief of staff to leave administration to prepare congressional bid August 18, 2017 | 2:18 PM
Boston, MA: 11-08-2016: Barbara Lynch in the dining room of her restaurant Menton in Boston, Mass. Nov. 9, 2016. Photo/John Blanding, Boston Globe staff story/, Food ( xxtruffles )
Restaurants
Chef Barbara Lynch releases statement one month after Gloucester arrest August 18, 2017 | 1:43 PM
FILE - In this April 29, 2017, file photo, Steve Bannon, chief White House strategist to President Donald Trump is seen in Harrisburg, Pa. Bannon says there’s no military solution to North Korea’s threats and says the U.S. is losing the economic race against China. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Politics
Trump ousts Steve Bannon, his influential, divisive strategist August 18, 2017 | 1:08 PM
Local News
N.H. authorities identify mysterious serial killer August 18, 2017 | 10:40 AM
Boston, MA -- 8/14/2017 - Governor Baker and Mayor Walsh arrive at a press conference held to address a controversial rally planned Saturday for Boston Common. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Local News
Boston mayor: Violence won't be tolerated at weekend rally August 18, 2017 | 9:38 AM
Local News
Escaped Maine inmate captured after walking away from prison August 18, 2017 | 8:22 AM
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2010 file photo, a maple tree shows its fall colors in Woodstock, Maine. New England's 2017 fall foliage forecast is very favorable for leaf peeping. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Local News
'Spectacular' autumn foliage is forecast for New England August 18, 2017 | 8:20 AM
image police line
Local News
Children hit by car in New Bedford while playing in box near driveway August 18, 2017 | 8:06 AM
Local News
1 dead, 1 injured in Brockton shooting August 18, 2017 | 7:18 AM
Local News
Colleges brace for more violence amid rash of hate on campus August 18, 2017 | 4:27 AM
FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in front of a portrait of George Washington, in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington. Both were great generals. Both Virginians. Both came from slave-owning plantation families. Is it really so far-fetched to put Robert E. Lee in the same category as George Washington, as President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017? (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Politics
Under fire―from GOP―Trump digs in on Confederate icons August 17, 2017 | 11:58 PM
Media
Vice Media's immersive Charlottesville report gets traction August 17, 2017 | 10:30 PM
Business
Lawsuit: Poland Spring Water is committing 'colossal fraud' August 17, 2017 | 10:24 PM
Local News
Woman seriously injured when fire pit fuel ignites August 17, 2017 | 10:20 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2011, file photo, a JetBlue logo is displayed on the side of a jet as it taxis at Boston's Logan International Airport. A JetBlue Airways plane made an emergency landing in Buffalo after a few crew members became ill on a cross-country flight. Airport police tweeted Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, that the crew members were taken to the hospital with dizziness, and a backup plane was called in. The flight was scheduled from Boston to San Diego. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, File)
Travel
JetBlue says crew members sickened by nail polish remover on flight from Boston August 17, 2017 | 10:18 PM
Local News
NH Republican headquarters tagged with Nazi vandalism August 17, 2017 | 6:48 PM
Boston, MA -- 8/14/2017 - Boston Police Commissioner Bill Evans speaks at a press conference held to address a controversial rally planned Saturday for Boston Common. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: 15rally
Local News
These items are banned on Boston Common today August 17, 2017 | 5:46 PM
Local News
Pharmacies could collect used needles under council proposal August 17, 2017 | 2:03 PM
Republican Gov. Charlie Baker signs a proclamation, in response to the events at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., last week, while joined by Democratic leaders at the Statehouse in Boston, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. Baker criticized comments made by President Donald Trump in the wake of the rally in which he appeared to equate the protesters, which included neo-Nazis, skinheads and Ku Klux Klan members, with counter-protesters. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Politics
Charlie Baker signs resolution denouncing white nationalism August 17, 2017 | 1:10 PM
Police officers stand next to the van involved on an attack in Las Ramblas in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. A white van jumped up onto a sidewalk and sped down a pedestrian zone Thursday in Barcelona's historic Las Ramblas district, swerving from side to side as it plowed into tourists and residents. Police said 13 people were killed and more than 50 wounded in what they called a terror attack. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
World News
Barcelona van attack kills 13 in agonizing repeat for Europe August 17, 2017 | 12:08 PM
Politics
Paul LePage: Removing Confederate statues like losing 9/11 memorial August 17, 2017 | 10:38 AM