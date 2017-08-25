Police identify motorcyclist killed in I-95 crash

Massachusetts State Police have identified the motorcyclist killed in Thursday’s crash on Interstate 95 north as 42-year-old Christopher Weisz, of Bedford.

Weisz was thrown from his BMW motorcycle in Reading after it was struck by a Subaru Impreza shortly before 10 a.m. He was taken to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The collision occurred after Lynn Dewolfe, 50, of Tyngsborough, crashed into the Impreza while driving erratically and under the influence of narcotics, according to police. That initial impact caused the Impreza to hit the jersey barrier and face oncoming traffic. The Impreza, traveling southbound in a northbound lane, then struck Weisz’s motorcycle, as well as two other vehicles, police said.

The driver of the Impreza, an 85-year-old Natick woman, and the drivers of the two other vehicles she struck were taken to hospitals with minor injuries.

Dewolfe, who did not stop at the scene, was arrested several exits away and is facing multiple charges, according to police.