1st responders in New Hampshire city see spike in overdoses

This file photo taken on April 10, 2017 shows a needle, spoon, and narcotics bag near a heroin encampment in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
A needle, spoon, and narcotics bag. –DOMINICK REUTER/AFP/Getty Images
WMUR-TV,
8:37 AM

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Emergency responders in Manchester, New Hampshire, say they have been dealing with a spike in drug overdose calls.

The ambulance service American Medical Response and Manchester fire crews have treated more than 40 overdoses since last Saturday.

AMR Regional Director Chris Stawasz says the spike in overdoses takes a toll on the first responders.

Through Aug. 19, there were 28 reported overdoses in Manchester this month. None of the recent overdoses were fatal, but there were two fatalities earlier in August.

Stawasz tells WMUR-TV experts believe the spike is being driven by the availability of drugs and the demand for it.

___

Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com

