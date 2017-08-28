Garbage truck fire closes Mass. Pike connector in Boston

By
updated at 3:45 PM

A garbage truck fire in the Mass. Pike connector tunnel in Boston shortly before 1 p.m. Monday shut down traffic in both directions, state police tweeted.

Westbound traffic reopened around 1:30 p.m., and one eastbound lane reopened at about 3:20 p.m., according to the state Department of Transportation.

No injuries were reported, the fire department said on Twitter.

The department also tweeted several photos from the scene:

