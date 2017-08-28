Garbage truck fire closes Mass. Pike connector in Boston

A garbage truck fire in the Mass. Pike connector tunnel in Boston shortly before 1 p.m. Monday shut down traffic in both directions, state police tweeted.

Westbound traffic reopened around 1:30 p.m., and one eastbound lane reopened at about 3:20 p.m., according to the state Department of Transportation.

#MAtraffic Update: Boston, I-90 EB Connector Tunnel: One lane EB now open. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) August 28, 2017

#MAtraffic Update: One lane open I-90 eastbound in connector tunnel, 93 north exit 20 ramp to airport closed. pic.twitter.com/6eMl7mkxol — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) August 28, 2017

No injuries were reported, the fire department said on Twitter.

The department also tweeted several photos from the scene:

Using saws to open back up pic.twitter.com/LumuWOHFP2 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 28, 2017

Still working to open up back of truck . Ongoing pic.twitter.com/ktDX75JT99 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 28, 2017

Hooking up at 2:05pm pic.twitter.com/VB3QPaCwvS — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 28, 2017

Cause was a ruptured fuel line . No injuries pic.twitter.com/7uY578ylvy — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 28, 2017