Garbage truck fire closes Mass. Pike connector in Boston
A garbage truck fire in the Mass. Pike connector tunnel in Boston shortly before 1 p.m. Monday shut down traffic in both directions, state police tweeted.
Westbound traffic reopened around 1:30 p.m., and one eastbound lane reopened at about 3:20 p.m., according to the state Department of Transportation.
#MAtraffic Update: Boston, I-90 EB Connector Tunnel: One lane EB now open.
— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) August 28, 2017
#MAtraffic Update: One lane open I-90 eastbound in connector tunnel, 93 north exit 20 ramp to airport closed. pic.twitter.com/6eMl7mkxol
— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) August 28, 2017
No injuries were reported, the fire department said on Twitter.
The department also tweeted several photos from the scene:
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 28, 2017
Using saws to open back up pic.twitter.com/LumuWOHFP2
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 28, 2017
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 28, 2017
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 28, 2017
Still working to open up back of truck . Ongoing pic.twitter.com/ktDX75JT99
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 28, 2017
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 28, 2017
Scene at 1:43pm pic.twitter.com/oNBl3tZ7x7
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 28, 2017
Hooking up at 2:05pm pic.twitter.com/VB3QPaCwvS
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 28, 2017
Cause was a ruptured fuel line . No injuries pic.twitter.com/7uY578ylvy
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 28, 2017