Marty Walsh announces ‘Help for Houston’ drive in response to Hurricane Harvey
Mayor Marty Walsh announced Monday that the City of Boston is sponsoring a “Help for Houston” drive to support those impacted by Hurricane Harvey. The city will collect toiletries, diapers, baby formula, non-perishable food, and new clothing and blankets to send to Texas. Items can be dropped off at the following locations on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of this week:
- Boston City Hall (3rd floor lobby and 5th floor mayor’s office Lobby)
- 1010 Mass Ave. (5th floor)
- Bolling Building (1st floor lobby)
- 26 Court Street (1 floor lobby)
- BCYF Headquarters
- All BCYF sites
The city also highlighted the City of Houston’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.
Advertisement