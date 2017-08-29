Democrats’ lock on Mass. politics means party’s young stars are locked out

Quentin Palfrey started in early July, dialing political strategists and top labor union officials, fund-raisers, and members of Congress, sounding out potential support for his bid to become the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor in 2018.

He quickly learned he was just about the only one.

“I was a little surprised,’’ said Palfrey, a former Obama White House aide and Weston resident. “When you have a bunch of conversations and people tell you that you’re the first person who’s called them . . . maybe you’re filling a need.’’