Tree-eating beetles set to march northward as winters warm

Dead pitch pines ravaged by the southern pine beetle in the Wertheim National Wildlife Refuge in Shirley, N.Y. Climatologists at Columbia University fear that warmer winters will cause the southern pine beetle to infest more and more forests in the northeast in the coming decades.
Dead pitch pines ravaged by the southern pine beetle in the Wertheim National Wildlife Refuge in Shirley, New York. Climatologists at Columbia University fear that warmer winters will cause the southern pine beetle to infest more and more forests in the northeast in the coming decades. –Gordon M. Grant / The New York Times
By
Hiroko Tabuchi, New York Times News Service
1:01 PM

For lovers of the stately pine forests of the Northeast, sightings of a destructive tree-eating beetle in recent years have been nothing short of alarming.

Now, new research from climatologists at Columbia University confirms what ecologists feared: Warmer winters mean the southern pine beetle is here to stay, and is set to march ever northward as temperatures rise.

Historically, the tiny beetles, which starve evergreens to death, were largely unheard-of north of Delaware. The Northeast’s cold winters killed off any intruders.

The winters are no longer cold enough.

Over the last 50 years, average annual temperatures in the northeastern United States have warmed by about 1 degree Fahrenheit. But crucially for the beetles, the year’s coldest nights — which determine whether they survive the winter — have warmed by as much as 7 degrees Fahrenheit.

A dead southern pine beetle trapped in the sap of a pitch pine at the Wertheim National Wildlife Refuge. —Gordon M. Grant / The New York Times
Advertisement

Southern pine beetles are now frequently spotted in New Jersey, New York and parts of New England. And their range will only grow farther as the planet continues to warm, according to a study published Monday in the journal Nature Climate Change.

By 2020, swaths of previously unaffected forests along the Atlantic Coast up to Nova Scotia will become vulnerable to a southern pine beetle infestation, the study says.

By midcentury, some 40,000 square miles of the pitch pine forests from eastern Ohio to southern Maine will be hospitable to the beetle. And by 2080, vast areas of forest in the northeastern United States and into Ontario and Quebec will be vulnerable.

“You’ve probably spent summers hiking in the Adirondacks, Cape Cod, Long Island, upstate New York, the New Jersey Pinelands,” said Corey Lesk, a climate scientist at the Columbia University Center for Climate Systems Research and the study’s lead author. “All those forests are now facing a clear threat, directly, from climate change.”

In the South, the beetles have long been a major forest pest. The beetles tunnel through a tree’s bark and feast on a vital layer of tissue that provides the tree with water and nutrients. As the pine dies, its needles fade from green to yellow to red.

Advertisement

The beetle’s northward spreadis a reminder of the seemingly countless ways that climate change can upset the established order of ecosystems.

Matthew P. Ayres, a Dartmouth biologist who researches the beetles but was not involved in the study, said the new analysis could serve as a model for predicting how warmer extremes could alter the ranges of other insects and plants. “It’s reasonable to assume that there are hundreds or thousands of other species that may also be affected,” he said.

The Columbia researchers used climate modeling to predict the beetles’ spread as global warming intensifies. But unlike previous projections, which have tended to assume uniform temperature increases across a region, the researchers focused on temperatures during winter’s coldest nights. Temperatures on those nights must fall to about 8 degrees below zero to kill most beetles, but that is simply not happening across much of the Northeast.

“It’s unique in that it employs our best climate models to project patterns in the coldest night of the winter,” Ayres said of the study. “In biology, that coldest night is more important than average temperatures.”

The situation in the Northeast resembles an outbreak of mountain pine beetles that has ravaged millions of acres of forest across the Western United States and Canada — a devastation that has also been attributed to climate change.

A cross section of an infected pine in Mays Landing, New Jersey, showing the burrowed paths of the beetle. —Richard Perry / The New York Times

But beetle infestations in the Northeast have been less visible, partly because they have occurred on relatively flat land. Out West, the dead trees that line the mountainsides are hard to miss.

Advertisement

Some scientists say an effort over the years to protect forests from fires could have made the problem worse, leaving the forests overgrown. In the South, overcrowded forests have been especially vulnerable to beetles because the trees are already under stress competing with one another for sunlight, water and nutrients.

Foresters there have brought the pine beetle under control by, among other strategies, thinning even healthy woods, leaving the remaining trees stronger and more ready to withstand a beetle onslaught.

And suppressing any beetle outbreaks before they reach epidemic levels is crucial, scientists say. In the South, forest managers swiftly cut down trees that have been infested, selling the timber to salvage loggers and paper mills — a strategy that pays for itself. But there is not much of an equivalent industry in the Northeast, making felling the trees more expensive.

In New York, the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation has already felled more than 15,000 trees in Long Island to ward off the beetles, a department spokeswoman said in a statement.

“This beetle was given the name southern because it was not found in the north,” the spokeswoman said. “But as our climate continues to warm, these beetles will find more and more of New York’s pine forests suitable for feeding and breeding.”

TOPICS: Local News New England
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Boston.com on the go!
Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Local News
Democrats' lock on Mass. politics means party's young stars are locked out August 29, 2017 | 11:05 AM
30escape - Eric Judkins (US Marshall)
Local News
New Hampshire authorities searching for heavily tattooed escaped inmate August 29, 2017 | 10:38 AM
Local News
State opioid addiction agencies can’t find enough personnel August 29, 2017 | 9:43 AM
World News
North Korea fires missile over Japan in aggressive test August 29, 2017 | 8:02 AM
National News
10 things to know for today August 29, 2017 | 6:48 AM
Local News
Police: Man posed as counselor, assaulted 18-year-old woman in New Hampshire August 29, 2017 | 6:39 AM
Local News
Peabody man crushed to death by falling boulders in backyard August 29, 2017 | 2:24 AM
Local News
Police: 5-year-old shooting victim dies in Maine hospital August 29, 2017 | 2:15 AM
Local News
Archeologists uncover artifacts at 17th century Maine fort August 29, 2017 | 12:15 AM
Politics
Elizabeth Warren: Racism stymies economic fairness for all Americans August 28, 2017 | 11:48 PM
Rescue boats fill Tidwell Road as they help flood victims evacuate as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
National News
Amid Harvey floods, Houston chief worries 'how many bodies?' August 28, 2017 | 11:16 PM
Local News
Man falls through NH restaurant ceiling in burglary attempt August 28, 2017 | 10:58 PM
Animals
Vigil to be held for bull fatally shot after auction escape August 28, 2017 | 10:30 PM
Local News
Police: Man kidnapped 7-year-old girl, threw her off bridge August 28, 2017 | 10:26 PM
Local News
Police: Man used fireplace log to kill 72-year-old woman August 28, 2017 | 10:20 PM
National News
How one photo of a sleeping baby became a symbol of Harvey August 28, 2017 | 6:30 PM
National News
Residents in photo of flooded Texas nursing home were rescued August 28, 2017 | 6:30 PM
People watch a TV screen showing a file footage of North Korea's missile launch, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. North Korea fired a ballistic missile from its capital Pyongyang that flew over Japan before plunging into the northern Pacific Ocean, officials said Tuesday, an especially aggressive test-flight that will rattle an already anxious region. The signs read
World News
North Korea fires missile over Japan in aggressive test August 28, 2017 | 5:40 PM
A family waits to be rescued from their flooded home in Houston on Monday.
Local News
Marty Walsh announces 'Help for Houston' drive August 28, 2017 | 3:29 PM
At South Station, a Peter Pan bus waits.
Travel
Peter Pan bus company to end partnership with Greyhound August 28, 2017 | 3:12 PM
The Boston Fire Department responds to a truck fire on I-90 on Monday.
Local News
Garbage truck fire closes Mass. Pike connector in Boston August 28, 2017 | 2:47 PM
Dover, MA - 3/2/2016 - Julia Medoff, 17, of Dover (R) studies for the new SAT with Winnie McCabe, 16, of Dover at Dover-Sherborn High School in Dover, MA March 2, 2016. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff Topic: 04SAT Reporter:
Education
This school district is the best in the region, according to a new ranking August 28, 2017 | 1:42 PM
FILE- In this March 8, 2017, file photo, former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush attend an awards ceremony hosted by Congregation Beth Israel after the Mensch International Foundation presented its annual Mensch Award to the former president in Houston. The former first lady Barbara Bush is celebrating her 92nd birthday on Thursday, June 8, 2017, on the Maine coast. (Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)
National News
George HW Bush: 'Barbara and I are in Maine, but our hearts are in Houston' August 28, 2017 | 1:28 PM
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton greets the crowd outside a campaign rally at Faneuil Hall in Boston, Massachusetts November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Politics
Hillary Clinton's book tour hits Boston in November August 28, 2017 | 12:56 PM
National News
Officials act to protect downtown Houston from Harvey floods August 28, 2017 | 6:57 AM
President Donald Trump follows first lady Melania Trump as they board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, en route to Camp David, Md.
Politics
Some in GOP consider supporting a primary challenge to Trump August 28, 2017 | 4:23 AM
Politics
First lady appears to borrow from Michelle Obama's playbook August 28, 2017 | 4:10 AM
Sam Speights tries to hold back tears while holding his dogs and surveying the damage to his home in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Rockport, Texas. Speights tried to stay in his home during the storm but had to move to other shelter after he lost his roof and back wall. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
National News
The story of one Texan's desperate effort to stay alive during Harvey August 28, 2017 | 3:03 AM
Local News
Police: 17-year-old shot in face at New Hampshire park August 28, 2017 | 2:04 AM
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker speaks, Tuesday, July 11, 2017, during a rededication ceremony for the repaired New England Holocaust Memorial in Boston. One of the glass panes in the memorial was damaged by a vandal last month. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Politics
New England governors set to talk trade with Canadians August 28, 2017 | 12:10 AM