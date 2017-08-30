A brief guide to staying sane during the madness of Allston Christmas — whether you’re moving or not

BOSTON, MA - 9/01/2016: TIRED taking a break is Lina Guo a BU student who sits a walkway on Wadsworth street. Students returning - moving in craziness. Sept 1st in Boston - is also called allston christmas because all the things that are left behind when people move out and in to apartments. so we are primarily looking apartments moving in and out, moments , the craziness. Allston Brighton (David L Ryan/Globe Staff Photo) SECTION: METRO TOPIC 02allstonchristmasphotos
Lina Guo, a Boston University student, sits on a walkway on Wadsworth Street in the midst of last year's Allston Christmas. –David L Ryan / The Boston Globe
By
3:01 PM

Boston annexed Allston-Brighton in 1874. But if city leaders knew then what they would eventually inherit, they may have reconsidered the decision.

September 1, known locally as Allston Christmas, is anything but a holiday for newcomers and residents alike.

A few free curbside finds notwithstanding, Friday marks the turnover of countless apartment leases, as many of the Boston area’s roughly 250,000 college students return for the new school year. And despite its name, the spectacle is hardly isolated to Allston.

What is Allston Christmas?

We’ve gone over this in-depth before, but the ritual is due to the number of college students returning to or moving in the Boston area all at once as the fall semesters begin.

Advertisement

There are more than 50 institutions of higher education in the Boston metropolitan area. In the city of Boston alone, there were 24,492 undergrads living off campus, according to the Department of Neighborhood Development. And that number doesn’t even include the thousands of graduate students or the Harvard, MIT, Tufts, and other students living in Cambridge or Somerville.

Due to the relatively high ratio of college students to residents, the vast majority of landlords have adopted September 1 to August 31 leases — even in areas not traditionally populated by college students. For example, 80 percent of apartments in Beacon Hill reportedly turn over in September. According to The Boston Globe, officials say the same goes for roughly two-thirds of the total 165,000 apartments leased in Boston.

That means chaos on September 1 — as college students, their parents, and many other residents take to the streets in U-Hauls and leave unwanted furniture up for grabs on the sidewalk.

Where is it ‘celebrated’?

The City of Boston’s data on moving truck permits shows how in addition to the Allston-Brighton area, Back Bay, Beacon Hill, the North End, South End, and Southie are also places where the streets will be crowded with movers.

Moving truck permits for the week of Allston Christmas. —City of Boston

The Boston Globe reported last week that the combined number of permits for August 31 and September 1 was over 1,200, compared to the average of about 37 on any other day.

Advertisement

The city is also implementing temporary parking and traffic restrictions on streets in student-heavy neighborhoods surrounding Boston University and Northeastern, including Allston, Brighton, Fenway, Roxbury, and Mission Hill.

The fact that Labor Day weekend is also expected to bring increased traffic to Boston over the next few days will make escaping the madness no easier.

In Cambridge, city spokesman Lee Gianetti says the areas around Harvard and MIT will be particularly busy this weekend, as well as “anywhere else that has a decent amount of apartments.” Cambridge also advises residents to apply for moving permits.

The City of Somerville tracks the number of calls for temporary no parking sign postings — which often alert residents of a moving truck’s future reserved space — on its website.

Calls to the City of Somerville over the previous 120 days (chart) and during the last week (map) as of Wednesday. —Screenshot via somervillema.gov

According to the city’s data, the number of calls increases sharply in late August and cluster near Teele and Davis squares, near Tufts in Medford, as well as Porter and Inman squares. Somerville spokeswoman Jackie Rossetti says she would expect the call pattern to hold through at least this week.

(The deadlines to reserve a moving permit for this weekend have passed in each of the aforementioned cities.)

Will there really be free furniture all over the sidewalks?

Pretty much. Just take a look at some of the scenes in Allston last year.

But before claiming that free mattress or couch off the street, consider first if its worth it. Bringing inside furniture — especially things with cushions and upholstery — that has been left outside is a recipe for bed bugs.

“Although it looks good, the problem you’re bringing into your apartment is much bigger,’’ Indira Alvarez, chief of staff for Boston’s Inspectional Services Department, told Boston.com in 2015.

Advertisement

That advice however doesn’t necessarily preclude individuals from scoring someone else’s discarded furniture, as long as they utilize some common sense. Even some of the more rugged looking items can often easily be cleaned up or repurposed.

There’s also a crowd-sourced website to alert Boston-area movers of free items left outside or posted on Craigslist. The best part about the site, Boston Curb Alert, is that it provides a path to claiming discarded furniture before it even hits the streets.

What do I need to know if I rented a moving truck?

First, unless you intend to become the subject of scorn from local officials and mockery on the internet — don’t take it on Storrow Drive, or Memorial Drive, or Soldier’s Field Road. A number of bridges on those roads are less than 10 feet high, which is not high enough for larger moving trucks. To repeat: They will not fit — a fact which local officials are again proactively warning students and residents about.

Ignore their advice at your own peril.

 

Storrowed. —State police / Twitter
TOPICS: Local News Back to School Allston
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Boston.com on the go!
Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, file photo, the Rockport-Fulton high school gymnasium walls expose the interior after Tropical Storm Harvey ripped through Rockport, Texas. Schools across Houston and parts of Texas' Gulf Coast will remain shuttered through Labor Day - and possibly much longer - because many buildings and roadways may need repairs even after Harvey's unprecedented floodwaters subside. (Wagner Austin/American-Statesman via AP, File)
Local News
Residents of Rockport, Massachusetts raise relief money for 'sister city' in Texas August 30, 2017 | 1:31 PM
Braintree, MA - 8/24/2017 - Mavis L. Wanczyk winner of the $758,700,000 winning Powerball Lottery. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Metro, Reporter: Travis Anderson, Topic: 25Powerball Winner, LOID: 8.3.3526112897.
Local News
Police warn against scams using the Powerball winner's name August 30, 2017 | 1:26 PM
WireCategories: Foreign WorkFolder: BCOM
Local News
Many ferries to Block Island canceled due to poor conditions August 30, 2017 | 11:38 AM
Cody McLemore pushes a wagon filled with sandbags as he fortifies his house in the flooded Clearfield Farm subdivision, in anticipation of more flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey, in Lake Charles, La., Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
National News
Louisiana residents hope sandbags will keep Harvey water out August 30, 2017 | 11:35 AM
Local News
Massachusetts police warned about patronizing strip clubs August 30, 2017 | 11:25 AM
In this photo provided by Beulah Johnson, evacuees sit in the bleachers at the Bowers Civic Center in Port Arthur, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, after floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Harvey inundated the facility overnight. Authorities said it's not clear where the evacuees will go. (Beulah Johnson via AP)
National News
Harvey pays a return visit, swamps evacuee shelter in Texas August 30, 2017 | 11:22 AM
Business
Facebook to open new office in Kendall Square, adding hundreds of jobs August 30, 2017 | 9:01 AM
Raccoon
Local News
Raccoon stuck in Rhode Island sewer grate freed by animal clinic August 30, 2017 | 8:49 AM
Local News
Maine middle school to ban cellphones over bullying concerns August 30, 2017 | 8:38 AM
Joey Zeitz, 11, poses with a wax figure of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady at the Dreamland Wax Museum on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Boston. Officials at the new wax museum say they're embracing the extra attention brought by online hecklers who have lampooned some of the attraction's likenesses. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
Local News
Boston wax museum revels in ridicule as critics lampoon its statues August 30, 2017 | 8:35 AM
Local News
Worcester police seeking video in case of girl strangled, thrown off bridge August 30, 2017 | 8:25 AM
Local News
A history of the Green Line extension to Somerville August 30, 2017 | 8:20 AM
A home is surrounded by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
National News
Harvey horror: Shivering tot found clinging to drowned mom August 30, 2017 | 8:06 AM
Residents of Cypress Lake Dr. use boats to transport others and retrieve items from flooded homes in Moss Bluff, La., Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. (Rick Hickman/American Press via AP)
National News
Harvey makes landfall, again August 30, 2017 | 8:02 AM
FILE- In this Dec. 15, 2016, file photo, Sarah Palin, political commentator and former Governor of Alaska, walks on the sideline before an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams in Seattle. A federal judge on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, tossed out a defamation lawsuit by Palin against The New York Times, saying the former Alaska governor failed to show the newspaper knew it was publishing false statements in an editorial before quickly correcting them. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund, File)
Media
Judge rejects Sarah Palin's lawsuit against The New York Times August 29, 2017 | 9:46 PM
FILE - This Dec. 31, 2001 file photo shows Hugo Ferreira, lead singer of the rock group Tantric performing in Louisville, Ky. Ferreira is disputing charges that he sold used cars in Massachusetts without a license. He says he sold three cars he owned that were stored on a lot owned by a properly licensed dealer in adjacent Lunenburg that has since closed, but says that doesn’t amount to running an illegal dealership. A clerk magistrate is reviewing whether there’s probable cause to prosecute. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
Local News
Tantric lead singer denies he's unlicensed used-car dealer August 29, 2017 | 9:16 PM
Plymouth, MA 10/24/11 The English Village is viewed, looking toward Cape Cod Bay. Roleplayers and native peoples model life in 1627 on Plimoth Plantation, on Monday, October 24, 2011. They cook meals that would have been served at the first Thanksgiving. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff); Reporter: Emily Sweeney; Section: Regional; Slug: XXsothanks
Local News
Plimoth Plantation employees are unhappy with working conditions August 29, 2017 | 8:56 PM
New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft throws a football into the crowd following a launch of a Patriots New Hampshire Lottery scratch ticket game at the State House in Concord, N.H., on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. The game, which is available only in New Hampshire in 1,200 stores starting Tuesday, features four, $100,000 grand prizes and the chance to enter a series of second-chance drawings to win Patriot tickets. (Elizabeth Frantz/Concord Monitor via AP)
Local News
Patriots-inspired lottery tickets debut in NH August 29, 2017 | 8:45 PM
Police worked at the shooting scene Tuesday.
Local News
Shooting of teen in Somerville was ‘not a random act’ August 29, 2017 | 8:32 PM
Boston, Massachusetts -- 4/23/2015-- Students file across the BU College of Communication campus at Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts April 23, 2015. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff Topic: Reporter:
Education
Boston University is talking about merging with another local college August 29, 2017 | 7:19 PM
Restaurants
Route 1’s iconic Ship Restaurant has been demolished August 29, 2017 | 6:33 PM
Homes are flooded near the Addicks Reservoir as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
National News
What the Boston area is doing for Harvey victims—and how you can help August 29, 2017 | 4:19 PM
A dead southern pine beetle trapped in the sap of a pitch pine at the Wertheim National Wildlife Refuge.
Local News
Tree-eating beetles set to march northward as winters warm August 29, 2017 | 1:01 PM
Local News
Democrats' lock on Mass. politics means party's young stars are locked out August 29, 2017 | 11:05 AM
30escape - Eric Judkins (US Marshall)
Local News
New Hampshire authorities searching for heavily tattooed escaped inmate August 29, 2017 | 10:38 AM
Local News
State opioid addiction agencies can’t find enough personnel August 29, 2017 | 9:43 AM
World News
North Korea fires missile over Japan in aggressive test August 29, 2017 | 8:02 AM
National News
10 things to know for today August 29, 2017 | 6:48 AM
Local News
Police: Man posed as counselor, assaulted 18-year-old woman in New Hampshire August 29, 2017 | 6:39 AM
Local News
Peabody man crushed to death by falling boulders in backyard August 29, 2017 | 2:24 AM