A brief guide to staying sane during the madness of Allston Christmas — whether you’re moving or not

Boston annexed Allston-Brighton in 1874. But if city leaders knew then what they would eventually inherit, they may have reconsidered the decision.

September 1, known locally as Allston Christmas, is anything but a holiday for newcomers and residents alike.

A few free curbside finds notwithstanding, Friday marks the turnover of countless apartment leases, as many of the Boston area’s roughly 250,000 college students return for the new school year. And despite its name, the spectacle is hardly isolated to Allston.

What is Allston Christmas?

We’ve gone over this in-depth before, but the ritual is due to the number of college students returning to or moving in the Boston area all at once as the fall semesters begin.

There are more than 50 institutions of higher education in the Boston metropolitan area. In the city of Boston alone, there were 24,492 undergrads living off campus, according to the Department of Neighborhood Development. And that number doesn’t even include the thousands of graduate students or the Harvard, MIT, Tufts, and other students living in Cambridge or Somerville.

Due to the relatively high ratio of college students to residents, the vast majority of landlords have adopted September 1 to August 31 leases — even in areas not traditionally populated by college students. For example, 80 percent of apartments in Beacon Hill reportedly turn over in September. According to The Boston Globe, officials say the same goes for roughly two-thirds of the total 165,000 apartments leased in Boston.

That means chaos on September 1 — as college students, their parents, and many other residents take to the streets in U-Hauls and leave unwanted furniture up for grabs on the sidewalk.

Where is it ‘celebrated’?

The City of Boston’s data on moving truck permits shows how in addition to the Allston-Brighton area, Back Bay, Beacon Hill, the North End, South End, and Southie are also places where the streets will be crowded with movers.

Moving truck permits for the week of Allston Christmas. —City of Boston

The Boston Globe reported last week that the combined number of permits for August 31 and September 1 was over 1,200, compared to the average of about 37 on any other day.

The city is also implementing temporary parking and traffic restrictions on streets in student-heavy neighborhoods surrounding Boston University and Northeastern, including Allston, Brighton, Fenway, Roxbury, and Mission Hill.

The fact that Labor Day weekend is also expected to bring increased traffic to Boston over the next few days will make escaping the madness no easier.

In Cambridge, city spokesman Lee Gianetti says the areas around Harvard and MIT will be particularly busy this weekend, as well as “anywhere else that has a decent amount of apartments.” Cambridge also advises residents to apply for moving permits.

The City of Somerville tracks the number of calls for temporary no parking sign postings — which often alert residents of a moving truck’s future reserved space — on its website.

Calls to the City of Somerville over the previous 120 days (chart) and during the last week (map) as of Wednesday. —Screenshot via somervillema.gov

According to the city’s data, the number of calls increases sharply in late August and cluster near Teele and Davis squares, near Tufts in Medford, as well as Porter and Inman squares. Somerville spokeswoman Jackie Rossetti says she would expect the call pattern to hold through at least this week.

(The deadlines to reserve a moving permit for this weekend have passed in each of the aforementioned cities.)

Will there really be free furniture all over the sidewalks?

Pretty much. Just take a look at some of the scenes in Allston last year.

But before claiming that free mattress or couch off the street, consider first if its worth it. Bringing inside furniture — especially things with cushions and upholstery — that has been left outside is a recipe for bed bugs.

“Although it looks good, the problem you’re bringing into your apartment is much bigger,’’ Indira Alvarez, chief of staff for Boston’s Inspectional Services Department, told Boston.com in 2015.

That advice however doesn’t necessarily preclude individuals from scoring someone else’s discarded furniture, as long as they utilize some common sense. Even some of the more rugged looking items can often easily be cleaned up or repurposed.

There’s also a crowd-sourced website to alert Boston-area movers of free items left outside or posted on Craigslist. The best part about the site, Boston Curb Alert, is that it provides a path to claiming discarded furniture before it even hits the streets.

What do I need to know if I rented a moving truck?

First, unless you intend to become the subject of scorn from local officials and mockery on the internet — don’t take it on Storrow Drive, or Memorial Drive, or Soldier’s Field Road. A number of bridges on those roads are less than 10 feet high, which is not high enough for larger moving trucks. To repeat: They will not fit — a fact which local officials are again proactively warning students and residents about.

Repeat after us: you cannot drive a moving truck on Storrow Drive. You cannot drive a moving truck on Storrow Drive…#BostonMoveIn pic.twitter.com/TjOgX8hypp — City of Boston (@CityOfBoston) August 22, 2017

Moving trucks and parkways don't mix. Storrow, Memorial and Soldiers Field Road are off-limits. Always. #BostonMoveIn #MoveSmarterBoston pic.twitter.com/g36hE8C2n7 — MassDCR (@MassDCR) August 25, 2017

Ignore their advice at your own peril.