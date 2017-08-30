Former monk sues cosmetics giant over anti-aging formula

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2009 file photo, Dennis-Anthony Wyrzykowski of Carmel Laboratories LLC, poses in front of an alter in a chapel at a Carmelite monastery, in Millbury, Mass. Wyrzykowski has filed a federal lawsuit against cosmetics giant L'Oreal, accusing the company of stealing patented technology in an anti-aging wrinkle cream that his charity was selling to raise money for the poor. Dennis Wyrzykowski and his company, Carmel Laboratories LLC, have been joined in the lawsuit by the University of Massachusetts Medical School, which developed the technology and licensed it to Carmel in 2009. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
In this Feb. 4, 2009, photo, Dennis-Anthony Wyrzykowski, of Carmel Laboratories LLC, poses in front of an alter in a chapel at a Carmelite monastery in Millbury, Massachusetts. –Steven Senne / AP, File
By
Pat Eaton-Robb, Associated Press
August 30, 2017

A former Roman Catholic monk has filed a federal lawsuit against cosmetics giant L’Oreal, accusing the company of stealing patented technology in an anti-aging wrinkle cream that his charity was selling to raise money for the poor.

Dennis Wyrzykowski and his company, Carmel Laboratories LLC, have been joined in the lawsuit by the University of Massachusetts Medical School, which developed the technology and licensed it to Carmel in 2009.

According to the lawsuit, the cream, called Easeamine, is made using technology inspired by a discovery by two UMass scientists that adenosine, a chemical compound found in the heart, can promote skin elasticity.

Advertisement

The lawsuit, filed in June and amended this month, alleges L’Oreal was aware UMass held the patent for the science. It alleges L’Oreal had been denied patents because of their similarity to those granted to UMass, but the cosmetic company went ahead with a line of products based on the adenosine technology.

Wyrzykowski, who leads a religious charity known as the Teresian Carmelites in Millbury, Massachusetts, said in an interview Tuesday that he was selling the cream online for $65 per tube to support the Carmelites work with prisoners, drug addicts, and school children.

He said the availability of the L’Oreal products decimated the Carmelites business.

‘‘For me, L’Oreal pillaged the poor, that’s what they did,’’ Wyrzykowski said.

L’Oreal, which is based in Paris and has U.S. operations in New York, has asked a U.S. District Court judge in Delaware to dismiss the lawsuit. The company’s attorneys argue in court documents that L’Oreal believes its use of adenosine falls outside the University of Massachusetts patents.

‘‘While we admire the purpose of the work these two organizations are doing together, we find no merit in these allegations,’’ L’Oreal said in an email Wednesday to The Associated Press. ‘‘We expressed this point of view in many conversations we had with the Teresian Carmelites and their outside legal advisers over the past two years.’’

Advertisement

Mark Shelton, a spokesman for the UMass Medical School, said they were not involved in drafting or filing the lawsuit, but became plaintiffs because they are obligated to protect the licensing agreement with Carmel.

James Dobson Jr., a now-retired cardiovascular physiologist who was one of two UMass scientists to make the discovery, said the technology is potentially worth millions of dollars.

‘‘If you know a patent is out there and you willingly infringe on it, that really upsets me,’’ he said. ‘‘What also upsets me is that the Teresian Carmelites were going to use the proceeds for the poor and disadvantaged in central Massachusetts and that was a noble thing to do.’’

Wyrzkowski said the loss of profits from the cream forced him to sell property that was going to be used for a spiritual center and curtailed other charitable works.

The Catholic Church withdrew recognition for the Teresian Carmelites in 2008, saying they no longer met the criteria to be a Catholic organization. But the group continued as a nondenominational, nonprofit with about 15 current members, Wyrzykowski said.

‘‘We’ve basically turned it into a foundation because we were no longer able to sustain what we were doing because of what L’Oreal did,’’ he said.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

TOPICS: Local News
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Boston.com on the go!
Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Local News
Captain working for Bristol County Sheriff accused of helping 'Codfather' August 31, 2017 | 3:40 PM
FILE - In this April 14, 2017, file pool photo, former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez turns to look in the direction of the jury as he reacts to his double murder acquittal after the sixth day of jury deliberations at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. Massachusetts prosecutors on Friday, June 23, 2017, appealed a court ruling that erased the former NFL star's murder conviction in the 2013 killing of a semi-professional football player. Hernandez's conviction inwas voided after he killed himself in prison. Under a long-held Massachusetts legal principle, courts typically erase the convictions of defendants who die before their direct appeals can be heard. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, Pool, File)
Local News
Judge: Lawsuits against Aaron Hernandez can be heard in Boston August 31, 2017 | 1:54 PM
A rare yellow lobster joins a multicolored collection.
Animals
A rare yellow lobster joins New England Aquarium's multicolored collection August 31, 2017 | 1:48 PM
Chicopee, MA - 8/24/2017 - Bob Bolduc (cq), the store founder and owner, addresses the media. The winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Pride Market, on Montgomery Street, in Chicopee. Photo by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: 25powerball Reporter: XXX
Local News
Gas station that sold winning Powerball ticket invites nonprofits to share commission August 31, 2017 | 12:17 PM
FILE - In this April 10, 2008 file photo, the head of a North Atlantic right whale peers up from the water as another whale passes behind in Cape Cod Bay near Provincetown, Mass. Federal officials plan to provide more details on their investigation into the recent deaths of endangered North Atlantic right whales. The whales are among the rarest marine mammals in the world. Only about 500 right whales exist. At least 13 right whales were found dead this year off New England and Canada. More details on the investigation are to be released Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, File)
Animals
A whale last seen off Cape Cod was spotted entangled in fishing gear August 31, 2017 | 12:12 PM
Local News
Caterpillars have defoliated nearly one-third of state’s forests, survey shows August 31, 2017 | 9:01 AM
Business
Landmark Center expansion will focus on offices, not housing August 31, 2017 | 8:50 AM
In this Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, photo, Scott Brinkman, chief of Stowe Department of Emergency Medical Services, demonstrates how nitrous oxide is used in an ambulance, in Stowe, Vt. Several rural ambulance crews are using nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, to treat patients' pain en route to the hospital when paramedics aren't on board to provide narcotics. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)
Local News
Laughing gas makes a comeback as painkiller in ambulances August 31, 2017 | 8:45 AM
Local News
Undocumented college students are facing an uncertain future August 31, 2017 | 8:40 AM
Local News
Teens rescued off Rhode Island beach closed for 'severe surf' August 31, 2017 | 8:30 AM
Local News
Prosecutors: Man bludgeoned mom to death with fireplace log in West Bridgewater home August 31, 2017 | 8:25 AM
A man talks with officers at a roadblock less than three miles from the Arkema Inc. chemical plant Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Crosby, Texas. The Houston-area chemical plant that lost power after Harvey engulfed the area in extensive floods was rocked by multiple explosions early Thursday, the plant's operator said. The Arkema Inc. plant had been left without refrigeration for chemicals that become volatile as the temperature rises.
National News
2 explosions rock flooded Houston-area chemical plant August 31, 2017 | 8:04 AM
Local News
1 dead after car plunges into river in western Massachusetts August 31, 2017 | 7:21 AM
National News
10 things to know for today August 31, 2017 | 7:14 AM
Local News
We're in the peak months for shark activity. Here's what we've seen. August 31, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Family members react as a van is pulled out of the Greens Bayou with the bodies of several family members on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Houston. The van was carried into the bayou during Tropical Storm Harvey as the water went over the bridge.
National News
Harvey death toll surpasses 30; more fatalities expected August 31, 2017 | 4:11 AM
Maeve Geary in her yard. The Interstate 290 bridge can be seen in the background.
Local News
Afraid but calm, a 7-year-old girl figured out how to survive the unthinkable August 30, 2017 | 9:20 PM
Business
A Mass. company is recalling 32,000 pounds of cooked chicken sausage August 30, 2017 | 9:06 PM
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2017 file photo, conservative commentator Tom Lahren attends Politicon in Pasadena, Calif. Fox News Channel has hired Lahren, who has hosted shows on The Blaze and One America News Network along with working for a political action committee supporting President Donald Trump. The network said on Wednesday, Aug. 30, that Lahren will have a “signature role” on a digital product under development and be a commentator on the network’s opinion programming. (Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP, File)
Media
Fox News hires conservative commentator Tomi Lahren August 30, 2017 | 8:01 PM
A ball of ants floating in the water in a neighborhood west of Houston after flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey on Monday.
National News
Fire ants are yet another hazard in Houston’s flooded streets August 30, 2017 | 6:49 PM
Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker addresses a gathering after signing into law the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act during a ceremony at the Statehouse, Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Politics
Charlie Baker's bill would make deadly opioid deals manslaughter August 30, 2017 | 5:35 PM
Local News
Former executive director of veterans group arrested August 30, 2017 | 5:13 PM
People evacuate a neighborhood inundated after water was released from nearby Addicks Reservoir when it reached capacity due to Tropical Storm Harvey on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
National News
Houston sees glimmer of hope after Harvey but threats loom August 30, 2017 | 4:58 PM
Local News
Authorities: Maine girl, 5, picked up dad's gun, fatally shot herself August 30, 2017 | 4:29 PM
BOSTON, MA - 9/01/2016: TIRED taking a break is Lina Guo a BU student who sits a walkway on Wadsworth street. Students returning - moving in craziness. Sept 1st in Boston - is also called allston christmas because all the things that are left behind when people move out and in to apartments. so we are primarily looking apartments moving in and out, moments , the craziness. Allston Brighton (David L Ryan/Globe Staff Photo) SECTION: METRO TOPIC 02allstonchristmasphotos
Local News
How to stay sane on Allston Christmas—whether you're moving or not August 30, 2017 | 3:01 PM
FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, file photo, the Rockport-Fulton high school gymnasium walls expose the interior after Tropical Storm Harvey ripped through Rockport, Texas. Schools across Houston and parts of Texas' Gulf Coast will remain shuttered through Labor Day - and possibly much longer - because many buildings and roadways may need repairs even after Harvey's unprecedented floodwaters subside. (Wagner Austin/American-Statesman via AP, File)
Local News
Residents of Rockport, Massachusetts raise relief money for 'sister city' in Texas August 30, 2017 | 1:31 PM
Braintree, MA - 8/24/2017 - Mavis L. Wanczyk winner of the $758,700,000 winning Powerball Lottery. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Metro, Reporter: Travis Anderson, Topic: 25Powerball Winner, LOID: 8.3.3526112897.
Local News
Police warn against scams using the Powerball winner's name August 30, 2017 | 1:26 PM
WireCategories: Foreign WorkFolder: BCOM
Local News
Many ferries to Block Island canceled due to poor conditions August 30, 2017 | 11:38 AM
Cody McLemore pushes a wagon filled with sandbags as he fortifies his house in the flooded Clearfield Farm subdivision, in anticipation of more flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey, in Lake Charles, La., Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
National News
Louisiana residents hope sandbags will keep Harvey water out August 30, 2017 | 11:35 AM
Local News
Massachusetts police warned about patronizing strip clubs August 30, 2017 | 11:25 AM