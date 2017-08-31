Captain working for Bristol County Sheriff accused of helping ‘Codfather’

A captain working for Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson allegedly helped smuggle tens of thousands of dollars in cash to Portugal for the fishing mogul known as “The Codfather,’’ according to the US Attorney’s office.

James Melo, 45, of Dartmouth, was arrested Wednesday on charges of bulk cash smuggling, structuring, and conspiracy, according to federal prosecutors. He was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond following his appearance in US District Court in Boston, according to prosecutors.

Melo is accused of assisting Carlos Rafael, the owner of one of the largest commercial fishing businesses in the country who is called “The Codfather,’’ smuggle illegally-gained profits to Portugal.