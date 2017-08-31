Former business executive to head panel regulating legal marijuana

By
BOB SALSBERG
AP,
August 31, 2017

BOSTON (AP) — A former business executive who opposed the legalization of recreational marijuana was tapped Thursday to head the Cannabis Control Commission, a new state agency responsible for regulating pot in Massachusetts.

The appointment of Steven Hoffman was announced by state Treasurer Deb Goldberg, who under law was tasked with selecting the person who would chair the five-member commission.

Hoffman, 64, is the second person appointed to the panel that is supposed to be up and running by Friday. The only previously chosen member is outgoing Democratic state Sen. Jennifer Flanagan, who was named last week by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and who also voted against the marijuana ballot question.

Advertisement

Attorney General Maura Healey, a Democrat, was expected to make a selection to the commission by Friday, according to an aide.

The final two members will be chosen by mutual agreement of Baker, Goldberg and Healey, as required under a bill approved by the Legislature last month that made revisions in the voter-approved law that legalized adult use of recreational marijuana.

Hoffman, who was not available for an interview on Thursday, voted against the November ballot question. A spokeswoman for Goldberg said she did not know Hoffman’s reasons for opposing the measure.

In a brief statement, Hoffman, a Lincoln resident who will serve a five-year term as chairman and earn a $160,000 annual salary, said he hoped to lead the commission “thoughtfully and responsibly as we implement the legalization of recreational marijuana in Massachusetts.”

Hoffman’s business career includes a 12-year stint as a partner at Bain and Co., a Boston-based management consulting firm. He most recently served as president and chief executive of Exchange Solutions Inc., a marketing and advertising consultant. He is a registered independent voter.

The marijuana law required Goldberg to select a chair with a background in business and finance.

“I am confident that he will serve the Commonwealth well and steer this brand-new industry in the right direction,” Goldberg, a Democrat, said of Hoffman.

Advertisement

The selection of two people who opposed Question 4 as the first members of the regulatory panel has alarmed advocates for legalized marijuana and the cannabis industry.

Jim Borghesani, a spokesman for the group Yes on 4, acknowledged that Hoffman had “impressive credentials.”

“However, we are concerned that a second legalization opponent now sits on the Commission and we hope for balance in the remaining appointments,” he said.

The commission will begin its work Friday without staff or designated office space, and with a $2 million budget for the current fiscal year that Borghesani’s group contends will be far less than needed to meet an ambitious timetable, which includes licensing the first retail marijuana establishments by mid-2018.

Neither Hoffman nor Flanagan has any direct experience with the cannabis industry.

Jesse Alderman, who has represented prospective marijuana businesses for the Boston law firm Foley Hoag, said the commission should include at least one member who “understands the industry,” having been either a regulator or operator in a state like Colorado or Washington, where recreational marijuana has been legal for several years.

“I would like to see someone who comes from a position of experience, specifically in cannabis,” said Alderman, adding, “There are very few people who fit that profile.”

TOPICS: Local News Politics Marijuana
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Boston.com on the go!
Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
National News
Utah officer put on leave after handcuffing a screaming nurse September 1, 2017 | 7:52 PM
Politics
'Dreamers' decision weighs on Trump as announcement nears September 1, 2017 | 7:37 PM
Family members react as a van is pulled out of the Greens Bayou with the bodies of several family members on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Houston. The van was carried into the bayou during Tropical Storm Harvey as the water went over the bridge.
National News
Desperate search for Harvey missing as funerals begin for the dead September 1, 2017 | 6:50 PM
Porbeagle shark
Animals
A dead shark washed ashore on a Revere beach September 1, 2017 | 3:25 PM
Local News
No parole for woman who stabbed Gloucester mom, suffocated her to death September 1, 2017 | 3:02 PM
Local News
Duxbury paramedics deliver baby en route to hospital September 1, 2017 | 2:47 PM
James Comey
Politics
AP source: Mueller team has draft letter on Comey firing September 1, 2017 | 2:32 PM
A sign welcoming visitors in both English and French in Cornish, N.H.
Local News
More than 640,000 holiday visitors expected in New Hampshire September 1, 2017 | 2:27 PM
National News
A week after hitting Texas, Harvey still causing evacuations September 1, 2017 | 2:22 PM
Local News
Fall River man sentenced for sexual assault of girlfriend's children September 1, 2017 | 2:01 PM
Local News
Man charged with trying to steal trade secrets from Mass. robotics company September 1, 2017 | 12:45 PM
Local News
Funeral set for RI soldier killed in training accident September 1, 2017 | 9:25 AM
B&M
Local News
Maine baked bean company celebrates 150th anniversary September 1, 2017 | 9:19 AM
A pair of undated identification photos of Eric Judkins, an inmate found in Pennsylvania on Thursday after failing to return to a halfway house.
Local News
Heavily tattooed escaped inmate from NH found in Pennsylvania September 1, 2017 | 9:16 AM
In this Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, photo, Kathy Tringali, right, a recruiter for retailer Big 5 Sporting Goods, talks to job seekers during a job fair in San Jose, Calif. On Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, the U.S. government issues the August jobs report. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
National News
US job growth slows to 156K; unemployment up to 4.4 percent September 1, 2017 | 9:12 AM
Russian cadets walk past the U.S. consulate in St.Petersburg, Russia, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says Moscow has yet to study the United States' decision to shut its consulate in San Francisco before considering possible retaliation. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
National News
10 things to know for today September 1, 2017 | 8:56 AM
Local News
Authorities seek Somerville teen for questioning about fatal shooting September 1, 2017 | 8:54 AM
Local News
More ticket checks are coming to the commuter rail September 1, 2017 | 8:32 AM
Local News
New Hampshire man sentenced for slashing ex-girlfriend’s throat September 1, 2017 | 8:29 AM
Local News
ATM, safe stolen from Massachusetts American Legion September 1, 2017 | 8:21 AM
Boston’s South Station.
Local News
Controversial Samsung ads removed at South Station amid concerns over racism August 31, 2017 | 10:30 PM
Highways around downtown Houston are empty as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey overflow from the bayous around the city Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
National News
'Don't touch me. I'm dying.' Harrowing Harvey stories emerge August 31, 2017 | 9:54 PM
What appeared to be an oil slick was visible on Houston floodwaters on Wednesday.
National News
'There’s millions of contaminants' in Houston's floodwaters August 31, 2017 | 9:06 PM
An undated photo provided by Maggie Redfern shows the yard of Redfern in New London, Ct. Redfern was issued an abatement order from the city of New London’s blight officer. She is appealing the citation and argues that her lawn is more ecologically friendly than traditional manicured, green lawns. (AP Photo/Maggie Redfern)
Local News
Natural-lawn advocate contests blight citation for her yard August 31, 2017 | 8:34 PM
Local News
Prosecutor: Boston officer justified in fatal shooting August 31, 2017 | 8:20 PM
Carter was convicted in June of involuntary manslaughter in the 2014 death of 18-year-old Conrad Roy III and later sentenced to 15 months in jail.
Local News
Michelle Carter's lawyers file notice of appeal August 31, 2017 | 8:06 PM
Local News
Ex-officer faces prison for extorting cocaine from dealer August 31, 2017 | 6:38 PM
Joshua Hubert listens as his attorney Richard Welsh Jr., right,addresses the court during Hubert's dangerousness hearing on charges related to the kidnapping of a seven year old girl Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Worcester. Ma. Hubert now faces an attempted murder charge. Authorities say Hubert is a family friend who took the girl from her grandparents' Worcester home on Aug. 27, choked her and threw her off the Interstate 290 overpass into Lake Quinsigamond. The girl survived. (Chris Christo/The Boston Herald via AP)
Local News
Man faces attempted murder charge after girl thrown in lake August 31, 2017 | 6:26 PM
President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, holds up a Texas flag after speaking with supporters outside Firehouse 5 in Corpus Christi, Texas, uesday, Aug. 29, 2017, , where he received a briefing on Harvey relief efforts. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
National News
White House: Trump will donate $1 million to Harvey relief August 31, 2017 | 5:11 PM
Local News
Captain working for Bristol County Sheriff accused of helping 'Codfather' August 31, 2017 | 3:40 PM