Man faces attempted murder charge after girl thrown in lake

Joshua Hubert listens as his attorney Richard Welsh Jr., right,addresses the court during Hubert's dangerousness hearing on charges related to the kidnapping of a seven year old girl Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Worcester. Ma. Hubert now faces an attempted murder charge. Authorities say Hubert is a family friend who took the girl from her grandparents' Worcester home on Aug. 27, choked her and threw her off the Interstate 290 overpass into Lake Quinsigamond. The girl survived. (Chris Christo/The Boston Herald via AP)
Joshua Hubert listens as his attorney Richard Welsh Jr., right, addresses the court during Hubert's dangerousness hearing Thursday in Worcester. –Chris Christo / The Boston Herald via AP, Pool
AP,
updated on August 31, 2017

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A man accused of kidnapping a 7-year-old girl and throwing her off a bridge into a Massachusetts lake now faces an upgraded charge of attempted murder.

A state judge in Worcester on Thursday set bail at $1 million for Joshua Hubert after a warrant alleging the new charge was issued. Prosecutors and the defense agreed on the bail amount.

The 35-year-old Hubert was originally charged with kidnapping.

Authorities say Hubert is a family friend who took the girl from her grandparents’ Worcester home Sunday morning, choked her and threw her off the Interstate 290 overpass into Lake Quinsigamond. She swam about 100 yards to shore and knocked on the door of a waterfront home in Shrewsbury at 4 a.m.

Hubert’s lawyer says his client maintains his innocence.

