Michelle Carter’s lawyers file notice of appeal in texting suicide case

Carter was convicted in June of involuntary manslaughter in the 2014 death of 18-year-old Conrad Roy III and later sentenced to 15 months in jail.
August 31, 2017

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — Lawyers for a Massachusetts woman who sent her boyfriend text messages urging him to kill himself before he committed suicide have filed notice that they intend to appeal her conviction and 15-month jail sentence.

Michelle Carter’s attorneys filed the notice Wednesday in Juvenile Court in Taunton.

A judge said Carter caused Roy’s death when she told him to “get back in” his truck as it was filling with carbon monoxide in Fairhaven, Massachusetts.

Carter’s lawyers previously said they would appeal by arguing that she did not break any law, and that her text messages to Roy were free speech protected by the First Amendment.

