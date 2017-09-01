No parole for woman who stabbed Gloucester mom, suffocated her to death
A woman who stabbed a 50-year-old Gloucester mother 15 times, suffocated her to death, and ingested some of her prescription pills before fleeing has been denied parole for a second time.
In a decision dated Aug. 30, the Parole Board rejected the bid for release from Barbara Goucher, 52, who pleaded guilty in 1999 to second-degree murder for the horrific slaying of Florence Munroe, a crime that involved “a lengthy period of torture,’’ the ruling said.
A prior ruling in 2013 said Goucher inflicted 15 stab wounds, 72 incised wounds, and 21 puncture wounds to “all parts of Munroe’s body.’’
