Police: Man drove down staircase near Boston City Hall

Boston City Hall
Boston City Hall –Keith Bedford/Globe Staff/file
AP,
September 2, 2017

BOSTON (AP) — Police say a Rhode Island man was arrested after he drove down a staircase near Boston City Hall, crashed into an iron pole and fled on foot.

Boston police say no one was hurt when the man drove down the large set of stairs at City Hall Plaza, located next to City Hall, on Friday night. People had been walking on the stairs at the time.

Police say officers later found the driver, identified as Nicholas Hoetzel, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, suffering from injuries not considered life-threatening. He was hospitalized.

Investigators say the suspect is believed to suffer from mental health issues. He is expected to be arraigned on charges that include negligent operation of a motor vehicle. It couldn’t be determined Saturday if he has an attorney.

