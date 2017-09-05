Police investigating back-to-back assaults in Harvard Square

Cambridge police are investigating after two people were assaulted Saturday night near the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

Police said the first incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. when a man came up behind a Cambridge resident as he was crossing the street near Eliot and Bennett streets in Harvard Square, grabbed him, and struck him in the back of the head. The suspect was with two other individuals at the time, according to police.

The victim also suffered a non-life-threatening cut, which police said is believed to have been a stab wound, in the attack.

Police said they received a report about 15 minutes later that an Arlington resident, walking toward John F. Kennedy Park to smoke a cigarette, was stabbed in the lower back and punched in the face by a man with three other individuals.

The victim told officers he was focused on his cellphone when he was attacked and afterwards he walked back to his workplace and refused medical attention for his injuries, which were not life-threatening, police said.

Police said in both assaults the suspect was described as “a black male, approximately 6 feet tall and a medium build.”

As of Tuesday morning, police said it was unclear what kind of weapon was used in both incidents.

“There have been no other recent incidents similar to these in the city,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Cambridge Police Department at 617-349-3300.

