1 dead, 2 hurt after triple stabbing outside Chelsea store

AP,
September 7, 2017

CHELSEA, Mass. (AP) — Police say one person was stabbed to death and two others were taken to the hospital with stab wounds after an early morning altercation outside a Massachusetts convenience store.

The fight in the parking lot of a Tedeschi Food Shop in Chelsea broke out at about 3 a.m. Thursday.

Police say a 23-year-old Everett man died at the hospital.

The other two victims were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with injuries not considered life threatening.

One of them, a 37-year-old Revere man, has been charged in connection with the stabbing. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office says Nabeeb Gonzalez is facing a manslaughter charge.

The third victim is a 34-year-old Chelsea man.

The cause of the altercation remains under investigation.

Authorities are seeking a witness who stopped to help.

TOPICS: Local News Crime
