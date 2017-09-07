Federal judge dismisses Mass. Senate candidate’s $15 million libel suit against tech blog

A federal judge has dismissed the $15 million libel suit brought by US Senate candidate Shiva Ayyadurai against a California-based technology blog over articles that rejected his claim of inventing e-mail.

In January, Ayyadurai, a Massachusetts Republican who is challenging US Senator Elizabeth Warren, sued the corporation that operates Techdirt, the site’s CEO and editor Michael Masnick, and Techdirt writer Leigh Beadon over a series of 14 articles that disputed Ayyadurai’s claim that he invented e-mail in 1979 at the age of 14.

Ayyadurai has said he received a copyright protection for software code in 1982 that recognizes him as the inventor of e-mail. A number of critics have disagreed with his assertion, saying early versions of e-mail were around as early as 1965.