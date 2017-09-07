FROM

More than 30 arrested in Harvard Square during DACA protest

Cambridge police officers arrested professors after they locked arms and shut down Massachusetts Avenue next to Harvard University while protesting the removal of DACA. –Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe
By
updated at 12:49 AM

More than 30 people were arrested early Thursday evening in Harvard Square during a rally by educators to protest President Trump’s decision to phase out DACA, the program that protects young immigrants who came to the United States as children.

The protesters were taken into custody around 5 p.m. because they were blocking Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge police spokesman Jeremy Warnick said. They were charged with either disturbing the peace or disorderly conduct.

Most of those arrested were from Cambridge, Somerville, and Boston though one 31-year-old man was from San Bernardino, CA, police said. The ages of the people who were arrested ranged from 25 to 59-years-old, according to Cambridge police.

