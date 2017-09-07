Police: Missing Massachusetts man found dead after motorcycle crash

MIDDLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — Police say a Massachusetts man who was reported missing has died in a motorcycle crash.

The Enterprise reports that police found 21-year-old Aaron Trop, of Plympton, Massachusetts, dead at the scene of the crash in Middleboro Wednesday night.

Police say it appears Trop travelled off of the roadway before striking several trees. The motorcycle wasn’t visible to passing motorists after the crash.

Investigators aren’t sure what caused the crash or if another vehicle was involved.

