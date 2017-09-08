Erving police stopped a car for speeding, found 1,015 bottles of marijuana-infused drinks

A Maine man was arrested for operating under the influence of marijuana after an Erving police officer stopped him for speeding Wednesday afternoon.

Following his arrest, police found 1,015 bottles of flavored juice, tea and cider containing 100 mg of liquid THC per bottle. The liquid stash was worth an estimated total of $23,000, according to a statement.

The vehicle was traveling 62 miles per hour in a 40 mile per hour zone on the French King Highway.

Simon Wiinikainen of Starks, Maine is facing charges of operating under the influence, possessing an open container of marijuana in a motor vehicle, carrying a dangerous weapon, speeding, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, possession with intent to distribute Class C drug and manufacturing a Class C drug.

He is currently held on $50,000 bail.

Wiinikainen’s lawyer David Rountree declined to comment.