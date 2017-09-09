So many birds took flight in southern New England they were captured on radar

Radar, it turns out, can pick up more than just precipitation. And for southern New England on Saturday morning, there was something other than clouds in the sky.

The National Weather Service posted an image of radar over the region capturing circular bursts of birds taking flight in several locations.

Meteorologist Alan Dunham said the phenomena is something he and his colleagues at the Taunton headquarters see from time to time with birds and big masses of insects.

“They kind of spread out as they head out to do foraging or whatever, so we’re able to pick it up on the radar,” Dunham said.

The image was captured around sunrise Saturday.

“It’s kind of a nifty thing,” he said, of why the service shared the radar loop.

Watch it below: