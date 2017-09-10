State hopes to return unclaimed accounts, property to owners

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Treasurer Deb Goldberg is hoping to return more than 46,000 properties — from forgotten savings accounts to the contents of unattended safe deposit boxes — to their rightful owners.

Goldberg said the properties are worth millions of dollars to individuals and businesses throughout the state, including the band New Kids on the Block and members Jordan Knight and Danny Wood.

This newly released list includes only individuals and businesses with unclaimed property over $100. The properties can also include forgotten checking accounts, un-cashed checks, insurance policy proceeds and stocks and dividends.

The Democratic treasurer said accounts are considered abandoned and are turned over to the state after three years of inactivity. Last year the state returned over $114 million in property.

The list can be found at https://www.findmassmoney.com/ .