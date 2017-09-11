Death of homeless man found on Portland, Maine, street ruled a homicide

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Police say the death of a 54-year-old man whose body was found on a city street in Portland has been ruled a homicide.

The man was found by a passer-by early Sunday in the Old Port section of Portland. Police on Monday identified him as Sunao Thomas Yamada Jr. of Portland.

Police say Yamada was homeless and appears to have been killed around 3:20 a.m. They have not yet released the cause of Yamada’s death.

Police are asking anyone with information about Yamada’s death to call them at 207-874-8575.