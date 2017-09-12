Man shot on Boston Common, 3 persons of interest in custody

By
updated on September 12, 2017

A 19-year-old Hyde Park man was shot and seriously injured on Boston Common Tuesday evening and three people were in custody, according to Boston police.

The brazen shooting happened near the bandstand at 6:47 p.m., police said, and triggered a chaotic scene at the nation’s oldest park, with civilians running for cover and police swarming the area.

Police Commissioner William B. Evans said a gun was recovered, and he does not believe it was a random act. He said he believes an argument preceded the shooting and the people involved are known to one another.

