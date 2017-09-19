Boston teams to join forces against a common foe: racism

Two racially charged incidents at Fenway Park, on consecutive nights in May, made it clear to the city’s sports and civic leaders that they had to do something to address a problem that has haunted Boston for decades.

In the aftermath, the area’s five major sports franchises — the Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics, Bruins, and Revolution — quietly began meeting to devise a joint effort to combat racism.

Later this month, at a Fenway event, the teams will unveil the beginning of their project: a public service announcement featuring athletes calling on fans to take a stand against racism and hate speech at sports venues. Each of the teams has agreed to prominently play the video in their venues.