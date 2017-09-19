FROM

Boston teams to join forces against a common foe: racism

This banner protesting racism was unfurled over the Green Monster during the Sept. 13 game at Fenway Park.
By
8:59 AM

Two racially charged incidents at Fenway Park, on consecutive nights in May, made it clear to the city’s sports and civic leaders that they had to do something to address a problem that has haunted Boston for decades.

In the aftermath, the area’s five major sports franchises — the Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics, Bruins, and Revolution — quietly began meeting to devise a joint effort to combat racism.

Later this month, at a Fenway event, the teams will unveil the beginning of their project: a public service announcement featuring athletes calling on fans to take a stand against racism and hate speech at sports venues. Each of the teams has agreed to prominently play the video in their venues.

