Leominster bar skips NFL, listens to patriotic piano music instead

Members of the Patriots including Danny Amendola (left) and Rob Gronkowski (center) during the National Anthem. –Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff
In Leominster, a bar owner decided to take a hard pass on football Sunday afternoon.

Instead, Mike Cooley, the owner of the Monument Tap, turned on golf and NASCAR and brought in piano player Pat Perla to perform a selection of show tunes and patriotic music.

It was the bar’s own form of protest after eighteen New England Patriots players decided to take a knee during the national anthem before the Sept. 24 game against the Houston Texans.

TOPICS: Local News New England Patriots NFL Boston Globe
