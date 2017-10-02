Leominster bar skips NFL, listens to patriotic piano music instead

In Leominster, a bar owner decided to take a hard pass on football Sunday afternoon.

Instead, Mike Cooley, the owner of the Monument Tap, turned on golf and NASCAR and brought in piano player Pat Perla to perform a selection of show tunes and patriotic music.

It was the bar’s own form of protest after eighteen New England Patriots players decided to take a knee during the national anthem before the Sept. 24 game against the Houston Texans.