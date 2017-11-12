New England states grapple with scaling back government broadcasts

In this Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017 photo, the control room at Connecticut's cable TV and online public affairs network, the Connecticut Television Network, sits unmanned in Hartford, Conn., with reruns playing on a loop as state legislators and staff determine how to run a scaled-down operation due partly to deep state budget cuts. (AP Photo/Susan Haigh)
The control room at Connecticut's cable TV and online public affairs network, the Connecticut Television Network, sits unmanned in Hartford. –Susan Haigh / AP
By
SUSAN HAIGH
AP,
November 12, 2017

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — While Connecticut and a handful of states are scaling back broadcasts of governmental proceedings to help cut costs, many others are pushing ahead with wide-ranging programming that can include everything from gavel-to-gavel coverage of legislative sessions to a documentary on managing wolves in Washington state.

The Rhode Island General Assembly, which owns and operates the state-funded Capitol Television, has upgraded its operations. With a staff of 16 and a budget of $1.69 million, it can cover five legislative-related events at once using new, robotic cameras. The coverage is streamed online and appears on a public access TV channel and a 24-hour high-definition channel.

Advertisement

“Rhode Island is big on open government, transparency, so they actually invested in us a few years ago to update, so we could televise even more hearings,” said Derek Hayes, the general manager of Capitol TV. Hayes’ team recently went on the road to cover Senate hearings across the state on a proposal to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox minor league baseball team.

Legislative leaders and staff in Connecticut are trying to determine the short- and long-term future of the state’s cable TV and online public affairs network. This month, its independent, nonprofit vendor, the Connecticut Public Affairs Network, announced it was terminating its agreement to operate the Connecticut Television Network, citing devastating state budget cuts and “encroachments on our editorial independence.”

CPAN and state lawmakers have been at odds over the level of coverage dedicated to the General Assembly versus the other branches of state government and other programming, such as a now-defunct public affairs show.

“No one wants to see a disruption in service from CT-N. It plays a role in the legislative process and in heightening public awareness. But the state simply does not have the resources it once had and, like many other publicly funded operations, CT-N will have to make adjustments,” said House Republican Leader Themis Klarides. “CT-N needs to refocus on the core functions it was designed to provide,” she said, suggesting that’s gavel-to-gavel coverage of House and Senate sessions and mostly legislative hearings and events.

Advertisement

As a loop of reruns now airs on TV, the office that runs the state Capitol complex has been meeting with entities such as Connecticut Public Television about possibly running CT-N until the fiscal year ends June 30, according to James Tracy, executive director of the Office of Legislative Management. Meanwhile, Klarides said Thursday that lawmakers never intended for CT-N to be off the air and that some coverage will be back on Monday.

Ultimately, there are plans to issue a five-year contract to a permanent operator this spring. It’s unclear what the level of coverage of the legislative and other branches of government will be.

“We need to try and figure out how much we can get done with the budget we have,” Tracy said. Representatives of the Connecticut Public Affairs Network had complained their operating budget was cut from about $2.8 million last year to $1.2 million in the new state budget, calling it “simply unworkable.”

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, there are live webcasts or television broadcasts of legislative proceedings available from at least one chamber in all 50 states. While many provide webcasts of committee hearings, at least 30 states and the Washington, D.C. broadcast some proceedings on television.

Funding arrangements and organizational structures for such coverage vary widely. While some rely on state budget allotments, others receive funding from other sources such as charitable donations or fees on cable TV bills. The Pennsylvania Cable Network says it receives more than 85 percent of its funding from cable TV companies, but no tax dollars.

Advertisement

New Jersey shut down its state-owned public television network in 2011 amid state budget concerns, turning the operations over to New York’s public TV station. The Oklahoma Educational Television Authority has seen its budget dramatically slashed in recent years due to a slumping economy, forcing the authority to scale back its state and local news coverage. Massachusetts House and Senate sessions that were once shown years ago on a Boston public TV station are now limited to a live webcast on the legislature’s website and an internal TV feed inside the statehouse.

In contrast, TVW, the Washington state public affairs channel, provides gavel-to-gavel coverage of floor debates and committee hearings, as well as its own programming, including recent documentaries about the wolves, teacher compensation and drone regulations.

__

Associated Press writer Jennifer McDermott in Providence, Rhode Island, contributed to this report.

TOPICS: Local News Media Politics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Denver CO 11/10/17 Tom Brady on the field talking on the phone before the New England Patriots play the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High Stadium . (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic reporter:
Local News
What Bostonians need to know this week November 12, 2017 | 6:30 PM
World News
Iranians report at least 61 dead, 300 injured from quake November 12, 2017 | 6:03 PM
FILE - In this May 18, 2016 file photo, Massachusetts State Police Col. Richard D. McKeon attends the arraignment in Superior Court in Worcester, Mass., of David Njuguna, who had been charged in the death of Trooper Thomas Clardy. On Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, McKeon announced his retirement in an email to troopers days after he was accused of ordering a trooper to alter a police report after arresting a judge's daughter in Worcester on Oct. 16. McKeon's retirement is effective Nov. 17. (Christopher Evans/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool, File)
Local News
2nd trooper sues over arrest report for judge's daughter November 12, 2017 | 5:04 PM
TV
SNL’s most brutal political sketch roasted the Democratic Party November 12, 2017 | 1:01 PM
TV
Here's what SNL said about Louis C.K.'s sexual misconduct history November 12, 2017 | 12:46 PM
Worcester , MA - 05/11/17 - The Notre Dame des Canadiens Church in Worcester seems doomed to meet a developer's demolition crew. It has been closed and unused for about a decade. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: (Brian Macquarrie) Topic: (10worcester)
Local News
88-year-old Worcester church slated for demolition November 12, 2017 | 12:16 PM
This Sept. 21, 2017 photo provided by David Totty shows tower clock atop Spaulding High School in Rochester, N.H. After it quit working during the summer, Paul Dumont, a retired county commissioner with a background in electronics, came to the rescue and restored the tower clock again, nearly 20 years after he first restored it in 1999. (David Totty via AP)
Local News
87-year-old N.H. man brings clock tower back to life—again November 12, 2017 | 12:00 PM
Arts
The Boston art scene is getting a Dutch treat November 12, 2017 | 11:48 AM
Local News
Vermont is cracking down on noisy wind turbines. But at what cost? November 12, 2017 | 11:37 AM
Boston, Ma. 12/08/10: Gov. Patrick held a news conference in his office after Justice Roderick Ireland was confirmed as the new Chief Justice of the Massachusetts Supreme Court. ( David L Ryan, globe staff ) SECTION: METRO SLUG: REPORTER: ONLINE CUTLINE BELOW: Governor Deval Patrick held a news conference in his office after Justice Roderick Ireland, right, was confirmed as the new chief justice of the Massachusetts Supreme Court.
Local News
Massachusetts courthouse renamed after state's first black justice November 12, 2017 | 10:34 AM
Local News
Police say Boston man caused crash that killed 2 in Rhode Island November 12, 2017 | 9:35 AM
Local News
Body found after Holyoke blaze rips through 4 homes November 12, 2017 | 9:34 AM
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1730 -- Pictured: (l-r) Mikey Day as Politician Roy Moore, Kate McKinnon as Attorney General Jeff Sessions during the Cold Open in Studio 8H on Saturday, November 11, 2017 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
TV
SNL’s Jeff Sessions tells Roy Moore he is ‘too Alabama’ November 12, 2017 | 8:34 AM
National News
Roy Moore says allegations are intended to derail Senate bid November 11, 2017 | 6:34 PM
Local News
These parents learned their kids are alive from a CNN story on heroin addiction November 11, 2017 | 2:42 PM
Local News
Prosecutors to meet with alleged victim of Kevin Spacey November 11, 2017 | 2:10 PM
World News
US cities and states defy Trump by backing the Paris climate deal November 11, 2017 | 1:04 PM
23foxboro - 79 East Street in Foxborough, scene of the murder-suicide. William Scaccia, 49, was found here with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, along with his young son Anthony Scaccia. (Emily Sweeney)
Local News
DA: Foxborough man stole friend's gun to shoot 6-year-old son, himself November 11, 2017 | 12:37 PM
Dartmouth College
Local News
Dartmouth: Harassment claims don't involve research subjects November 11, 2017 | 12:21 PM
image
Local News
Police: Slain woman's body found by her adult children in Providence November 11, 2017 | 12:19 PM
George Takei
National News
George Takei accused of groping struggling model in 1980s November 11, 2017 | 11:08 AM
Jacob Thompson
Local News
Community rallies around sick Maine boy for early Christmas November 11, 2017 | 11:01 AM
Water Leak in East Cambridge
Local News
Watch: Water main leak erupts in Cambridge November 11, 2017 | 10:10 AM
FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2016 file photo, a voter enters a booth at a polling place in Exeter, N.H. Tweets alone don’t make it true. Donald Trump won the presidency earlier this month even as he lost the popular vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton, according to The Associated Press’s vote-counting operation and election experts. Trump nonetheless tweeted on Nov. 26 that he won the popular vote. and alleged there was “serious voter fraud” in California, New Hampshire and Virginia. There’s no evidence to back up those claims. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Local News
Advocates push automatic voter registration in Massachusetts November 11, 2017 | 9:55 AM
National News
Here’s the AP’s look at what didn’t happen this week November 11, 2017 | 9:47 AM
Over 50 community members gather outside of the Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, to protest the museum's planned sale of two Norman Rockwell paintings among other works of art that the museum has made plans to sell. (Haven Orecchio-Egresitz/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)
Local News
Appeals judge halts museum's planned sale of Rockwell art November 11, 2017 | 9:40 AM
Local News
Dartmouth president defends handling of allegations November 11, 2017 | 7:40 AM
Politics
Trump: Putin again denies meddling in 2016 election November 11, 2017 | 6:53 AM
Anok Yai Viral Photo
Local News
NH college student signs with modeling agency after viral Instagram photo November 11, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Local News
Scores of Cambridge restaurants paid six figures for a liquor license. Others got them for free November 11, 2017 | 12:00 AM