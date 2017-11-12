French-Canadian church in Worcester slated for demolition

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — An historic central Massachusetts church is slated for demolition after unsuccessful attempts to secure a new buyer for the property.

The Notre Dame des Canadiens Church in Worcester. —Brian Macquarrie / The Boston Globe

CitySquare II, which is overseeing the redevelopment of part of downtown Worcester, says it plans to raze the Notre Dame des Canadiens church before mid-April 2018. Apartments are planned for the 22-acre site.

The twin-spired Romanesque Revival church dates to 1929. The Vatican deconsecrated the church in 2010 after its once-sizeable French-Canadian congregation shrank and sold the property to CitySquare II.

CitySquare II said it had hoped to find a new occupant for the deteriorating complex. Spokeswoman Pamela Jonah tells the Telegram & Gazette: “Our intentions were always to save the church.”

Preservation Worcester, a nonprofit organization, has been among several groups advocating for a way to save the structure.

The main cathedral interior, looking toward the altar. The Notre Dame des Canadiens Church in Worcester seems doomed to meet a developer’s demolition crew. It has been closed and unused for about a decade. —Brian Macquarrie / The Boston Globe