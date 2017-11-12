French-Canadian church in Worcester slated for demolition

The 88-year-old Notre Dame des Canadiens church is set to be razed by April.

Telegram & Gazette (Worcester, Mass.),
12:16 PM

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — An historic central Massachusetts church is slated for demolition after unsuccessful attempts to secure a new buyer for the property.

The Notre Dame des Canadiens Church in Worcester. —Brian Macquarrie / The Boston Globe

CitySquare II, which is overseeing the redevelopment of part of downtown Worcester, says it plans to raze the Notre Dame des Canadiens church before mid-April 2018. Apartments are planned for the 22-acre site.

The twin-spired Romanesque Revival church dates to 1929. The Vatican deconsecrated the church in 2010 after its once-sizeable French-Canadian congregation shrank and sold the property to CitySquare II.

CitySquare II said it had hoped to find a new occupant for the deteriorating complex. Spokeswoman Pamela Jonah tells the Telegram & Gazette: “Our intentions were always to save the church.”

Preservation Worcester, a nonprofit organization, has been among several groups advocating for a way to save the structure.

___

Information from: Telegram & Gazette (Worcester, Mass.), http://www.telegram.com

The main cathedral interior, looking toward the altar. The Notre Dame des Canadiens Church in Worcester seems doomed to meet a developer’s demolition crew. It has been closed and unused for about a decade. —Brian Macquarrie / The Boston Globe
Advertisement
TOPICS: Local News
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Denver CO 11/10/17 Tom Brady on the field talking on the phone before the New England Patriots play the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High Stadium . (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic reporter:
Local News
What Bostonians need to know this week November 12, 2017 | 6:30 PM
World News
Iranians report at least 61 dead, 300 injured from quake November 12, 2017 | 6:03 PM
FILE - In this May 18, 2016 file photo, Massachusetts State Police Col. Richard D. McKeon attends the arraignment in Superior Court in Worcester, Mass., of David Njuguna, who had been charged in the death of Trooper Thomas Clardy. On Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, McKeon announced his retirement in an email to troopers days after he was accused of ordering a trooper to alter a police report after arresting a judge's daughter in Worcester on Oct. 16. McKeon's retirement is effective Nov. 17. (Christopher Evans/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool, File)
Local News
2nd trooper sues over arrest report for judge's daughter November 12, 2017 | 5:04 PM
TV
SNL’s most brutal political sketch roasted the Democratic Party November 12, 2017 | 1:01 PM
TV
Here's what SNL said about Louis C.K.'s sexual misconduct history November 12, 2017 | 12:46 PM
This Sept. 21, 2017 photo provided by David Totty shows tower clock atop Spaulding High School in Rochester, N.H. After it quit working during the summer, Paul Dumont, a retired county commissioner with a background in electronics, came to the rescue and restored the tower clock again, nearly 20 years after he first restored it in 1999. (David Totty via AP)
Local News
87-year-old N.H. man brings clock tower back to life—again November 12, 2017 | 12:00 PM
Arts
The Boston art scene is getting a Dutch treat November 12, 2017 | 11:48 AM
In this Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017 photo, the control room at Connecticut's cable TV and online public affairs network, the Connecticut Television Network, sits unmanned in Hartford, Conn., with reruns playing on a loop as state legislators and staff determine how to run a scaled-down operation due partly to deep state budget cuts. (AP Photo/Susan Haigh)
Local News
New England grapples with scaling back state broadcasts November 12, 2017 | 11:44 AM
Local News
Vermont is cracking down on noisy wind turbines. But at what cost? November 12, 2017 | 11:37 AM
Boston, Ma. 12/08/10: Gov. Patrick held a news conference in his office after Justice Roderick Ireland was confirmed as the new Chief Justice of the Massachusetts Supreme Court. ( David L Ryan, globe staff ) SECTION: METRO SLUG: REPORTER: ONLINE CUTLINE BELOW: Governor Deval Patrick held a news conference in his office after Justice Roderick Ireland, right, was confirmed as the new chief justice of the Massachusetts Supreme Court.
Local News
Massachusetts courthouse renamed after state's first black justice November 12, 2017 | 10:34 AM
Local News
Police say Boston man caused crash that killed 2 in Rhode Island November 12, 2017 | 9:35 AM
Local News
Body found after Holyoke blaze rips through 4 homes November 12, 2017 | 9:34 AM
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1730 -- Pictured: (l-r) Mikey Day as Politician Roy Moore, Kate McKinnon as Attorney General Jeff Sessions during the Cold Open in Studio 8H on Saturday, November 11, 2017 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
TV
SNL’s Jeff Sessions tells Roy Moore he is ‘too Alabama’ November 12, 2017 | 8:34 AM
National News
Roy Moore says allegations are intended to derail Senate bid November 11, 2017 | 6:34 PM
Local News
These parents learned their kids are alive from a CNN story on heroin addiction November 11, 2017 | 2:42 PM
Local News
Prosecutors to meet with alleged victim of Kevin Spacey November 11, 2017 | 2:10 PM
World News
US cities and states defy Trump by backing the Paris climate deal November 11, 2017 | 1:04 PM
23foxboro - 79 East Street in Foxborough, scene of the murder-suicide. William Scaccia, 49, was found here with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, along with his young son Anthony Scaccia. (Emily Sweeney)
Local News
DA: Foxborough man stole friend's gun to shoot 6-year-old son, himself November 11, 2017 | 12:37 PM
Dartmouth College
Local News
Dartmouth: Harassment claims don't involve research subjects November 11, 2017 | 12:21 PM
image
Local News
Police: Slain woman's body found by her adult children in Providence November 11, 2017 | 12:19 PM
George Takei
National News
George Takei accused of groping struggling model in 1980s November 11, 2017 | 11:08 AM
Jacob Thompson
Local News
Community rallies around sick Maine boy for early Christmas November 11, 2017 | 11:01 AM
Water Leak in East Cambridge
Local News
Watch: Water main leak erupts in Cambridge November 11, 2017 | 10:10 AM
FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2016 file photo, a voter enters a booth at a polling place in Exeter, N.H. Tweets alone don’t make it true. Donald Trump won the presidency earlier this month even as he lost the popular vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton, according to The Associated Press’s vote-counting operation and election experts. Trump nonetheless tweeted on Nov. 26 that he won the popular vote. and alleged there was “serious voter fraud” in California, New Hampshire and Virginia. There’s no evidence to back up those claims. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Local News
Advocates push automatic voter registration in Massachusetts November 11, 2017 | 9:55 AM
National News
Here’s the AP’s look at what didn’t happen this week November 11, 2017 | 9:47 AM
Over 50 community members gather outside of the Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, to protest the museum's planned sale of two Norman Rockwell paintings among other works of art that the museum has made plans to sell. (Haven Orecchio-Egresitz/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)
Local News
Appeals judge halts museum's planned sale of Rockwell art November 11, 2017 | 9:40 AM
Local News
Dartmouth president defends handling of allegations November 11, 2017 | 7:40 AM
Politics
Trump: Putin again denies meddling in 2016 election November 11, 2017 | 6:53 AM
Anok Yai Viral Photo
Local News
NH college student signs with modeling agency after viral Instagram photo November 11, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Local News
Scores of Cambridge restaurants paid six figures for a liquor license. Others got them for free November 11, 2017 | 12:00 AM