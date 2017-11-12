Vermont is cracking down on noisy wind turbines. But at what cost?

The contentious noise debate has followed industrial wind power throughout New England.

An effort by Vermont utility regulators to settle the long-standing, contentious issue of how much noise neighbors of industrial wind projects should be subject to ended up upsetting both proponents of wind power and those who say the noise poses a health risk to people who live near turbines. –The Associated Press
By
WILSON RING
AP,
11:37 AM

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — An effort by Vermont utility regulators to settle the long-standing, contentious issue of how much noise neighbors of industrial wind projects should be subject to ended up upsetting both proponents of wind power and those who say the noise poses a health risk to people who live near turbines.

Proponents of using industrial wind projects as part of Vermont’s long-term goal of getting 90 percent of its power from renewable sources by 2050 say the new wind rules will make achieving that goal more difficult, if not impossible.

“These rules will certainly have a chilling effect on wind energy in Vermont,” said Austin Davis, a spokesman for the renewable energy trade group Renewable Energy Vermont. “However, that doesn’t do away with the fact that wind energy currently is the cheapest renewable energy available to New England.”

Advertisement

Opponents counter noise levels are still too high and even at a level that is among the lowest in the country would create an unreasonable burden for people who live near the turbines.

“The wind noise rule as… approved is not going to protect Vermonters from the harm that we have already experienced from industrial wind turbines,” said Annette Smith, the head of the group Vermonters for a Clean Environment and a long-time critic of industrial wind projects. “It is a step in the right direction.”

On Tuesday, Vermont’s Public Utilities Commission gave final approval to the rules that set a daytime limit of 42 decibels of sound from turbines near a home and 39 decibels at night. The rules grew out of a 2016 law that directed the commission to set sound standards. The new rules only apply to new projects.

The decibel level measures sound intensity. Experts say 40 decibels is the rough equivalent of a library while a rural area is about 30 decibels.

The noise debate is something that has followed industrial wind power as it has spread throughout, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. Although scientific studies have shown no link between wind turbine noise and human health, it can be annoying, especially to people who were accustomed to living in quiet areas.

Advertisement

Lisa Linowes, of Lyman, New Hampshire, executive director of the Windaction Group says people in urban areas might not even notice wind turbine noise.

“If you take that same project and put it in a rural area, the area has been permanently altered, for the wildlife, for the birds, for the people,” she said.

The wind power industry says that nationally, developers work hard to ensure projects are sited so the sound doesn’t bother neighbors and thousands of people across the country live near wind farms without any issues, said Mike Speerschneider, the senior director of permitting for the American Wind Energy Association.

“Individuals have a wide range of reactions to sound of all kinds, including wind turbine sound,” he said.

Chris Recchia, the top utility regulator in the administration of former Democratic Gov. Peter Shumlin and now a private consultant, said he felt Vermont’s new standards were reasonable, but new technology would have to be developed so turbines could operate at full capacity and meet the new 39 decibel standard before there are any new applications for wind projects in Vermont.

“I don’t think this is a veto of wind in Vermont,” Recchia said. “I think it’s a challenge.”

Maine, which has the greatest number of turbines in New England, also has been subject of complaints over noise from industrial wind power projects. Criticism led the state in 2012 to lower the nighttime sound limit for wind power projects from 45 decibels to 42 decibels.

On Maine’s Vinalhaven Island, David and Sally Wylie said they were shocked when the three offshore turbines were turned on in 2009 before the new rules were enacted.

Advertisement

“We’d been told the wind and the trees would cancel the noise out. We stood outside as the wind turbines came on, it was just whack, whack, whack! It was so loud,” David Wylie said. They built a soundproof bedroom with 12-inch thick walls just so they could sleep.

____

Associated Press reporter David Sharp in Portland, Maine, contributed to this report.

TOPICS: Local News Vermont Environment
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
TV
SNL’s most brutal political sketch roasted the Democratic Party November 12, 2017 | 1:01 PM
TV
Here's what SNL said about Louis C.K.'s sexual misconduct history November 12, 2017 | 12:46 PM
This Sept. 21, 2017 photo provided by David Totty shows tower clock atop Spaulding High School in Rochester, N.H. After it quit working during the summer, Paul Dumont, a retired county commissioner with a background in electronics, came to the rescue and restored the tower clock again, nearly 20 years after he first restored it in 1999. (David Totty via AP)
Local News
87-year-old N.H. man brings clock tower back to life—again November 12, 2017 | 12:00 PM
Arts
The Boston art scene is getting a Dutch treat November 12, 2017 | 11:48 AM
In this Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017 photo, the control room at Connecticut's cable TV and online public affairs network, the Connecticut Television Network, sits unmanned in Hartford, Conn., with reruns playing on a loop as state legislators and staff determine how to run a scaled-down operation due partly to deep state budget cuts. (AP Photo/Susan Haigh)
Local News
New England grapples with scaling back state broadcasts November 12, 2017 | 11:44 AM
Boston, Ma. 12/08/10: Gov. Patrick held a news conference in his office after Justice Roderick Ireland was confirmed as the new Chief Justice of the Massachusetts Supreme Court. ( David L Ryan, globe staff ) SECTION: METRO SLUG: REPORTER: ONLINE CUTLINE BELOW: Governor Deval Patrick held a news conference in his office after Justice Roderick Ireland, right, was confirmed as the new chief justice of the Massachusetts Supreme Court.
Local News
Massachusetts courthouse renamed after state's first black justice November 12, 2017 | 10:34 AM
Local News
Police say Boston man caused crash that killed 2 in Rhode Island November 12, 2017 | 9:35 AM
Local News
Body found after Holyoke blaze rips through 4 homes November 12, 2017 | 9:34 AM
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1730 -- Pictured: (l-r) Mikey Day as Politician Roy Moore, Kate McKinnon as Attorney General Jeff Sessions during the Cold Open in Studio 8H on Saturday, November 11, 2017 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
TV
SNL’s Jeff Sessions tells Roy Moore he is ‘too Alabama’ November 12, 2017 | 8:34 AM
National News
Roy Moore says allegations are intended to derail Senate bid November 11, 2017 | 6:34 PM
Local News
These parents learned their kids are alive from a CNN story on heroin addiction November 11, 2017 | 2:42 PM
Local News
Prosecutors to meet with alleged victim of Kevin Spacey November 11, 2017 | 2:10 PM
World News
US cities and states defy Trump by backing the Paris climate deal November 11, 2017 | 1:04 PM
23foxboro - 79 East Street in Foxborough, scene of the murder-suicide. William Scaccia, 49, was found here with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, along with his young son Anthony Scaccia. (Emily Sweeney)
Local News
DA: Foxborough man stole friend's gun to shoot 6-year-old son, himself November 11, 2017 | 12:37 PM
Dartmouth College
Local News
Dartmouth: Harassment claims don't involve research subjects November 11, 2017 | 12:21 PM
image
Local News
Police: Slain woman's body found by her adult children in Providence November 11, 2017 | 12:19 PM
George Takei
National News
George Takei accused of groping struggling model in 1980s November 11, 2017 | 11:08 AM
Jacob Thompson
Local News
Community rallies around sick Maine boy for early Christmas November 11, 2017 | 11:01 AM
Water Leak in East Cambridge
Local News
Watch: Water main leak erupts in Cambridge November 11, 2017 | 10:10 AM
FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2016 file photo, a voter enters a booth at a polling place in Exeter, N.H. Tweets alone don’t make it true. Donald Trump won the presidency earlier this month even as he lost the popular vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton, according to The Associated Press’s vote-counting operation and election experts. Trump nonetheless tweeted on Nov. 26 that he won the popular vote. and alleged there was “serious voter fraud” in California, New Hampshire and Virginia. There’s no evidence to back up those claims. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Local News
Advocates push automatic voter registration in Massachusetts November 11, 2017 | 9:55 AM
National News
Here’s the AP’s look at what didn’t happen this week November 11, 2017 | 9:47 AM
Over 50 community members gather outside of the Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, to protest the museum's planned sale of two Norman Rockwell paintings among other works of art that the museum has made plans to sell. (Haven Orecchio-Egresitz/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)
Local News
Appeals judge halts museum's planned sale of Rockwell art November 11, 2017 | 9:40 AM
Local News
Dartmouth president defends handling of allegations November 11, 2017 | 7:40 AM
Politics
Trump: Putin again denies meddling in 2016 election November 11, 2017 | 6:53 AM
Anok Yai Viral Photo
Local News
NH college student signs with modeling agency after viral Instagram photo November 11, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Local News
Scores of Cambridge restaurants paid six figures for a liquor license. Others got them for free November 11, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Boston, Ma., 11/10/17, Ninety-three-year old Eva Wagner, WW2 veteran, First Lieutenant with the US Army Nurse Corps, gets help from her family getting into her actual uniform from WW2. She was one of the speakers at the town hall meeting. Boston Veteran Services and Brighton Marine held a Special Veterans Day Town Hall at the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Museum in Faneuil Hall.It is part of a National Veterans Town Hall Initiative conceived by Congressman Seth Moulton, a veteran himself, and author Sebastian Junger, who has written about the importance of veterans sharing their experiences with their communities. It is a community forum aiming to establish a greater understanding between local veterans and the friends and neighbors they fought for. Globe staff/Suzanne Kreiter
Local News
Veterans share stories of hardship and adventures during wars November 10, 2017 | 8:01 PM
In this Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017 still image from an officer's body camera video released by the Providence Police Department, officers converge on a truck driven into another vehicle by Joseph Santos on a highway on-ramp in downtown Providence, R.I. Police shot Santos dead, and injured passenger Christine Demers, who was hospitalized. (Providence Police Department via AP)
Local News
Police: Video shows deadly force justified in I-95 shooting in Providence November 10, 2017 | 7:40 PM
Media
Boston 25 News breaks off newscast citing threat November 10, 2017 | 6:30 PM
11/09/2017 Boston Ma - Colonel Richard D. McKeon (cq) middle Superintendent of the Massachusetts Stet Police at the Massachusetts State Police Awards Ceremony at the State House. He was preparing to hand out awards to waiting troopers. Jonathan WiggsGlobe Staff Reporter:Topic.
Local News
Read Mass. State Police superintendent's retirement letter November 10, 2017 | 5:00 PM