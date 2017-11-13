Mark Zuckerberg gives $12M public service grant to Harvard

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, smile as they prepare for a speech in San Francisco in September 2016. –Jeff Chiu / The Associated Press
AP,
November 13, 2017

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife are giving Harvard University $12.1 million to help low-income undergraduate students pursue public service jobs.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts, school announced Monday that the grant from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative will provide financial support for up to 2,300 students over the next 15 years.

The school’s Stride scholarship program for public service will be renamed the Priscilla Chan Stride Service Program, after Zuckerberg’s wife.

Priscilla Chan is a 2007 Harvard graduate who participated in the program, working at an after-school program in Boston. She said she hopes the grant will give more students the “ability to choose service.”

Harvard says the grant also will expand year-round scholarships and mentorships for low-income students seeking community service fellowships.

Advertisement
TOPICS: Local News Education Harvard
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Local News
Fire destroys barn at popular NH wedding venue November 13, 2017 | 6:40 PM
Local News
Child sex abuse trial begins for former 'Deputy of the Year' November 13, 2017 | 5:34 PM
Jody Herring and defense attorney David Sleigh listen to testimony Monday, Nov. 13, 2017 in Barre, Vt. (Stefan Hard /The Times Argus via AP, Pool)
Local News
Vermont woman who killed social worker, 3 relatives faces sentencing November 13, 2017 | 5:22 PM
Cedric Cromwell Leads Song
Local News
Tribe holds State House gathering to mark first Thanksgiving November 13, 2017 | 5:13 PM
FILE - In this March 18, 2016 file photo, Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity speaks during a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in Phoenix. Hannity's move to the 9 p.m. timeslot paid immediate dividends for the network, averaging 3.2 million viewers in October, topping Maddow's 2.5 million, the Nielsen company said. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
Politics
Why fans of Sean Hannity are posting videos of themselves smashing Keurigs November 13, 2017 | 5:13 PM
Local News
Prosecutor: Fall River police shoot vehicle to stop it, killing driver November 13, 2017 | 4:58 PM
Local News
Berklee president: 11 faculty members have been terminated in 13 years for sex assault, harassment November 13, 2017 | 3:18 PM
Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush was released on January 30, 2017 from Houston Methodist Hospital where he received treatment for pneumonia for more than two weeks.
Politics
Another woman accuses George H.W. Bush of groping November 13, 2017 | 1:59 PM
Sports News
How Aly Raisman details the sexual abuse she allegedly endured in her new book November 13, 2017 | 1:30 PM
Local News
Lockdown at Westfield State lifted after police deem threat 'unfounded' November 13, 2017 | 1:15 PM
11/13/2017 - Boston, MA - Sarah DelFrate, cq, a freshman at Berklee College of Music, cq, was one of the dozens (perhaps hundreds) who amassed on Boylston Street on Monday midday demanding that their school address sexual assault, abuse, harassment complaints. They marched to a forum on the topic in the Berklee Performance Center at 1 pm. Topic: 14berklee(2). Story by Kay Lazar/Globe Staff. Photo by Dina Rudick/Globe Staff
Local News
11 Berklee faculty members terminated in recent years for sexual misconduct, president says November 13, 2017 | 1:02 PM
Politics
Mitch McConnell on Roy Moore allegations: 'I believe the women' November 13, 2017 | 12:01 PM
Pizza Box License Plate
Local News
This person drove around with a pizza box for a license plate November 13, 2017 | 11:06 AM
Local News
Overdue Vermont hunter, 85, found after search in 5-degree weather November 13, 2017 | 10:36 AM
Aly Raisman today show
Sports News
Aly Raisman tells Today: ‘I stand here with all the other survivors’ November 13, 2017 | 9:53 AM
In this photo provided by Tasnim News Agency, relatives weep over the body of an earthquake victim, in Sarpol-e-Zahab, western Iran, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Authorities reported that a powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck the Iraq-Iran border region on Monday and killed more than three hundreds people in both countries, sent people fleeing their homes into the night and was felt as far west as the Mediterranean coast.
World News
Powerful earthquake on Iran-Iraq border kills over 400 November 13, 2017 | 9:38 AM
Local News
Fairmount or Foxborough Line? An urban-suburban transit debate November 13, 2017 | 9:32 AM
Robert MacDonald, president and general manager at Gidney Fisheries, holds a lobster at the Centreville facility, Nova Scotia, Canada, Sept. 29, 2017. New trade agreements have opened overseas markets for this remote Nova Scotian factory, giving it an edge over competitors in Maine.
Business
Trump’s trade policy is lifting exports. Of Canadian lobster. November 13, 2017 | 9:25 AM
The Baker Library at the Harvard Business School on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Education
Colleges draw fewer foreign students but avoid crisis so far November 13, 2017 | 9:23 AM
Local News
Police: Pair stole $300 worth of merchandise from New Hampshire Walmart November 13, 2017 | 9:12 AM
FILE - In this Monday, June 12, 2017, file photo, the General Electric logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. General Electric is naming Trian’s Ed Garden to its board, potentially signaling a shift toward becoming a leaner, industrial player that the investment fund has been pushing for years. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Business
GE cuts dividend before it lays out company's future November 13, 2017 | 9:04 AM
Local News
Police search for suspect in Saugus mall carjacking November 13, 2017 | 8:59 AM
Chelsea Police Visit Boy
Local News
Police officers visit Massachusetts boy with brain cancer November 13, 2017 | 8:55 AM
policelights
Local News
Elderly Westfield man struck, killed in parking lot of favorite eatery November 13, 2017 | 8:04 AM
Cut back overhanging tree branches and brush so raccoons can't get onto the roof. Add chimney caps, or replace them if they're damaged. Cover fish ponds with netting. Don't leave pet food outside.
Local News
Northampton man attacked by suspected rabid raccoon November 13, 2017 | 7:36 AM
This Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, photo shows a picture of Flora Stevens from a 1975 job application used to help solve a missing persons case in Monticello, N.Y. Stevens, who disappeared from upstate New York after being dropped off for a doctor's appointment 42 years ago, has been found suffering from dementia and living in an assisted-living facility near Boston, Mass., authorities said. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Local News
'To be honest, I don’t think she ever really wanted to be found' November 13, 2017 | 1:18 AM
Denver CO 11/10/17 Tom Brady on the field talking on the phone before the New England Patriots play the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High Stadium . (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic reporter:
Local News
What Bostonians need to know this week November 12, 2017 | 6:30 PM
World News
Iranians report at least 61 dead, 300 injured from quake November 12, 2017 | 6:03 PM
FILE - In this May 18, 2016 file photo, Massachusetts State Police Col. Richard D. McKeon attends the arraignment in Superior Court in Worcester, Mass., of David Njuguna, who had been charged in the death of Trooper Thomas Clardy. On Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, McKeon announced his retirement in an email to troopers days after he was accused of ordering a trooper to alter a police report after arresting a judge's daughter in Worcester on Oct. 16. McKeon's retirement is effective Nov. 17. (Christopher Evans/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool, File)
Local News
2nd trooper sues over arrest report for judge's daughter November 12, 2017 | 5:04 PM
TV
SNL’s most brutal political sketch roasted the Democratic Party November 12, 2017 | 1:01 PM