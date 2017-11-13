Vermont woman who killed social worker, 3 relatives faces sentencing

Jody Herring and defense attorney David Sleigh listen to testimony Monday, Nov. 13, 2017 in Barre, Vt. (Stefan Hard /The Times Argus via AP, Pool)
November 13, 2017

BARRE, Vt. (AP) — A sentencing hearing is underway for a Vermont woman who pleaded guilty to killing a social worker and three relatives.

Jody Herring is in court Monday in Barre, near the location where she shot and killed social worker Lara Sobel in 2015.

Witnesses are telling a judge what happened the day of the shootings. The hearing is scheduled to last five days.

Herring pleaded guilty in July to one count of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder.

She admitted that on Aug. 7, 2015, she shot and killed Sobel as Sobel left work. She also admitted killing two cousins, Regina Herring and Rhonda Herring, and her aunt Julie Falzarano at their Berlin home.

Herring will be sentenced to a term of life in prison, though the judge will decide whether she will be eligible for parole.

