Central Square tower looms over changing neighborhood

The look of Massachusetts Avenue in Central Square hasn’t changed much for decades, with its mishmash of squat storefronts and low-rise brick buildings from an earlier time. That’s about to change.

Construction is beginning on a 19-story apartment tower at the corner of Mass. Ave. and Main Street that will be among the tallest buildings in Cambridge, and is the latest — and largest — in a wave of projects transforming the eclectic neighborhood.

Dubbed Mass + Main after its location, the project by Twining Properties will have 306 apartments and street-level retail in three buildings.