Brandeis says Lenny Bruce play was postponed, not canceled

AP,
updated on November 14, 2017

BOSTON (AP) — Brandeis University says it has postponed but not canceled a stage play about the late comedian Lenny Bruce after some students and alumni alleged the play contains racist language and themes.

The Boston-area university said Tuesday in a letter to nonprofit group Foundation for Individual Rights in Education it has moved the play, ‘‘Buyer Beware,’’ from the fall to the spring.

The Philadelphia-based group had raised concerns over the play’s cancellation in an open letter to the university, saying the university should defend the free-speech principles Bruce fought for. The letter was signed by Bruce’s daughter.

Bruce was known for profanity-laced routines that sparked several arrests for obscenity in the 1960s. An archive of his work is housed at Brandeis.

The university says it maintains its commitment to ‘‘freedom of expression.’’

Advertisement
TOPICS: Local News
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 16, 2017, file photo, a person uses a smart phone in Chicago. A new analysis suggests that increased social media use could be one factor contributing to a rise in teen suicide. (AP Photo)
Technology
Rise in teen suicide, social media coincide. Is there a link? November 14, 2017 | 6:36 PM
Media
NBC News executive fired for 'inappropriate conduct' November 14, 2017 | 6:20 PM
Jackie Lawson lost her whistle-blower lawsuit against Fidelity Investments.
Business
Ex-Fidelity employee loses 10-year whistle-blower case November 14, 2017 | 6:14 PM
Local News
Central Square tower looms over changing neighborhood November 14, 2017 | 6:08 PM
A New Hampshire State Police investigator sought to charge two deans at Phillips Exeter Academy with failing to report an allegation of sexual assault, but the deans were not charged. Credit
Local News
Phillips Exeter deans failed to report sex assault case, police said November 14, 2017 | 5:06 PM
AMHERST, MASS. -- Nov. 21, 2006 --The 22-story University of Massachusetts W.E.B. Du Bois Library is shown across from the campus pond. There have been renovations at the library, which now includes a cafe near the entrance and, on the lower level, an area called the Learning Commons with lounge chairs, computers, a writing center, study rooms and academic advising. -- PHOTOGRAPH BY NANCY PALMIERI
Local News
UMass Amherst officials say 2 students have meningitis November 14, 2017 | 4:38 PM
Local News
Mom denies trying to kill 3-year-old child, self in car November 14, 2017 | 4:34 PM
Local News
2 RI women charged in federal child porn case November 14, 2017 | 4:30 PM
names - duke castiglione (WCVB)
Media
Duke Castiglione, son of Red Sox broadcaster, is joining WCVB Channel 5 November 14, 2017 | 3:52 PM
Misspelled sign in Portland
Local News
Social media schools the City of Portland on spelling November 14, 2017 | 3:25 PM
Dartmouth College
Local News
Woman says Dartmouth professor under criminal investigation groped her in 2002 November 14, 2017 | 3:11 PM
Rendering of Suffolk Downs as Amazon campus
Local News
WSJ picks Boston as a top contender for Amazon's new HQ November 14, 2017 | 2:38 PM
Crime tape blocks off Rancho Tehama Road leading into the Rancho Tehama subdivision south of Red Bluff, Calif., following a fatal shooting on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. (Jim Schultz/The Record Searchlight via AP)
National News
Gunman picking random targets kills 4 in Northern California November 14, 2017 | 2:08 PM
Truck hit overpass on Storrow Drive on Nov. 14, 2017
Local News
It's long past moving day, but this truck still got Storrowed November 14, 2017 | 11:54 AM
Local News
Mass. Pike project in Allston to cost $1 billion or more November 14, 2017 | 9:23 AM
In this April 6, 2017, photo, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the Women in the World Summit at Lincoln Center in New York. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is leaving open the possibility that a special counsel could be appointed to look into Clinton Foundation dealings and an Obama-era uranium deal, the Justice Department said Monday, Nov. 13. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Politics
Sessions considers a Clinton Foundation special counsel November 14, 2017 | 9:19 AM
Donald Trump Jr.'s Twitter
National News
Trump Jr. messaged with WikiLeaks during 2016 campaign November 14, 2017 | 9:13 AM
Tufts University is one of the private colleges in Massachusetts that receives state money for financial aid.
Education
Tufts University says several Greek organizations violated policy November 14, 2017 | 8:55 AM
Gwen Ifill
Education
Simmons College to name school for late journalist Gwen Ifill November 14, 2017 | 8:47 AM
Sandy Hook Sign
Local News
Is gun maker liable? Court takes up Newtown shooting case November 14, 2017 | 8:41 AM
Sunday River Ski Resort
Local News
Cold weather is good news for Maine ski resorts November 14, 2017 | 8:33 AM
Science
Yale professors race Google and IBM to the first quantum computer November 14, 2017 | 12:33 AM
In this Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017 still image from an officer's body camera video released by the Providence Police Department, officers converge on a truck driven into another vehicle by Joseph Santos on a highway on-ramp in downtown Providence, R.I. Police shot Santos dead, and injured passenger Christine Demers, who was hospitalized. (Providence Police Department via AP)
Local News
ACLU questions how high-speed chase ended in deadly shooting November 13, 2017 | 10:00 PM
President Harry S. Truman presenting Lieutenant Hudner with the Medal of Honor in 1951.
Local News
Thomas Hudner Jr., Medal of Honor recipient, dies at his Concord home at 93 November 13, 2017 | 9:31 PM
Health
If you’re sick, stay away from work. If you can’t, here is what doctors advise. November 13, 2017 | 9:14 PM
FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2017, file photo, Russian state-owned television station RT logo is seen at the window of the company's office in Moscow, Russia. Russian state-funded TV channel RT has registered with the Justice Department as a foreign agent after pressure from the U.S. government, documents released Nov. 13, 2017, show. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)
Media
Russian TV network registers as foreign agent in US November 13, 2017 | 8:34 PM
French Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet speaks during a session of questions to the government on November 7, 2017 at the National Assembly in Paris. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCOIS GUILLOTFRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images
World News
France eyes setting age for sexual consent; 13 suggested November 13, 2017 | 8:28 PM
Local News
Fire destroys barn at popular NH wedding venue November 13, 2017 | 6:40 PM
Local News
Child sex abuse trial begins for former 'Deputy of the Year' November 13, 2017 | 5:34 PM
Jody Herring and defense attorney David Sleigh listen to testimony Monday, Nov. 13, 2017 in Barre, Vt. (Stefan Hard /The Times Argus via AP, Pool)
Local News
Vermont woman who killed social worker, 3 relatives faces sentencing November 13, 2017 | 5:22 PM