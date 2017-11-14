UMass Amherst officials say 2 students have meningitis

AP,
4:38 PM

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Officials at the University of Massachusetts Amherst have issued a warning to the community after two students were diagnosed with bacterial meningitis.

One student was diagnosed with a variant of the disease on Oct. 24, and a second was diagnosed this past weekend. Both students are in stable condition and health workers are contacting people who may have been in touch with the infected students.

Meningitis, which can cause inflammation around the brain and spinal cord, is typically caused by one of five variants — one of which had no vaccine until recently and isn’t covered under standard college vaccinations. UMass is offering the vaccination by appointment.

University health officials are advising students to avoid contact with saliva, which can spread the disease.

