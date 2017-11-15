Man admits to shoving 70-year-old woman to the ground in Danvers parking lot

The Salem (Mass.) News,
November 15, 2017

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — A retired accountant from Massachusetts has pleaded guilty to shoving a 70-year-old woman to the ground and permanently injuring her.

Police say 64-year-old David Garafano pushed the victim to the ground in February after she backed into his vehicle in the parking lot of a Danvers bank. The Salem News reports that the woman suffered serious head injuries.

A Superior Court judge told Garafano on Tuesday he will serve about two months in jail for pleading guilty, but will face up to 10 years in state prison if he does not surrender himself on Jan. 2.

Initially, Garafano was offered a plea deal in District Court that called for no jail time. After he sighed loudly and said “I guess I plead guilty,” the judge rejected the plea agreement.

___

Information from: The Salem (Mass.) News, http://www.salemnews.com

Advertisement
TOPICS: Local News Crime
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: A visitor takes a photo of the painting 'Salvator Mundi' by Leonardo da Vinci at Christie's New York Auction House, November 15, 2017 in New York City. The coveted painting is set to be auctioned off on Wednesday night and has been guaranteed to sell for over $100 million.(Drew Angerer/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX ***
Arts
This Leonardo da Vinci painting just sold for a record $450M November 15, 2017 | 8:10 PM
Celebs
Lawyers: Former 'Bachelor' performed CPR on dying driver November 15, 2017 | 7:40 PM
Local News
Resident of YMCA rooming house beaten to death with bat November 15, 2017 | 7:16 PM
Local News
Mass. truck driver pleads guilty for role in deadly crash November 15, 2017 | 7:10 PM
Animals
Video of 4 bobcats in suburban Vermont area shows healthy population November 15, 2017 | 7:06 PM
Local News
Good Samaritan, officer help revive woman in NH crash November 15, 2017 | 7:00 PM
Local News
RI principal charged with failing to report child abuse November 15, 2017 | 6:50 PM
Boston, MA -- 1/31/2017 - Attorney General Maura Healey announces that her office is taking action challenging President Trump's Executive Order on Immigration. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: 01healey Reporter:
Local News
Court settlement bans for-profit nursing school from Mass. November 15, 2017 | 6:48 PM
Local News
Transgender woman sues over placement in Mass. male prison November 15, 2017 | 6:40 PM
Jody Herring and defense attorney David Sleigh listen to testimony Monday, Nov. 13, 2017 in Barre criminal court in Barre, Vt. during Herring's sentencing hearing. Herring faces life in prison for the murder of state social worker Lara Sobel and three of Herring's relatives in August 2015. (Stefan Hard /The Times Argus via AP, Pool)
Local News
Vermont woman who killed 4: 'I can't take back that day. I wish I could but I can't.' November 15, 2017 | 6:36 PM
Green-Line-Train
Local News
Here’s a summary of the MBTA’s 2017 Thanksgiving schedule November 15, 2017 | 6:06 PM
Governor Baker and Elizabeth Warren
Politics
WBUR poll finds Elizabeth Warren and Charlie Baker are well ahead of challengers November 15, 2017 | 5:30 PM
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., from left, speaks, while House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., listen during a ceremony in the U.S. Capitol's Emancipation Hall in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, dedicating and unveiling the commemorative chair in honor of U.S. prisoners of war and the service members missing in action. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Politics
Here’s what Elizabeth Warren said about the expected resignation of the CFPB director November 15, 2017 | 4:03 PM
Local News
What we know about the 'free speech' rally on Boston Common this weekend November 15, 2017 | 3:56 PM
Blood Pressure Guidelines
Health
A cardiologist explains why those new blood pressure guidelines are important November 15, 2017 | 2:19 PM
Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving stands on the court during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in New York. The Celtics won 109-102. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Boston Celtics
Kyrie Irving gave his game-worn jersey and shoes to some unsuspecting soldiers in Brooklyn November 15, 2017 | 12:28 PM
Local News
Kerry Gilpin appointed as new head of Mass. State Police November 15, 2017 | 12:21 PM
police tape
Local News
Police: Human remains found in Portland November 15, 2017 | 10:06 AM
Harvard University Gate
National News
Elite colleges with fat endowments are on the defensive as the GOP drags them into a D.C. tax fight November 15, 2017 | 8:59 AM
Boston school officials expect to announce new start times on Dec. 7, but are keeping quiet about what the new times could be.
Local News
Boston weighs changing school start times November 15, 2017 | 8:38 AM
A Great Dane puppy rests in a pen on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, before Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed an executive order revamping a commission that advises the state on animal welfare. The puppy was born to a dog that was surrendered to an animal shelter from a Wolfeboro mansion shortly before 84 other Great Danes were seized from the home and the owner was charged with animal cruelty in June. (AP Photo/Holly Ramer)
Local News
Great Dane breeder testifies in New Hampshire animal cruelty trial November 15, 2017 | 8:33 AM
Dennis Sargent (top left) tends cucumbers at his Hydroponics Etc. store in Carver, while at a 4-H Club fair in Middleborough (clockwise from top right) Charles Gomes, 8, checks on a hydroponic system that utilizes baked clay pellets and an aerator.
Local News
Hydroponic histrionics? Organic purists assail designation November 15, 2017 | 8:28 AM
This circa 1940s photo provided by the Jewish Heritage Center at New England Historic Genealogical Society shows Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society representatives Samuel Kalesky and Helen Alpert with a young child. The society is celebrating the launch on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, of its new Jewish Heritage Center containing about 1.2 million documents that includes the records of the area's Jewish philanthropies, publications, synagogues, and even the personal papers of some of the region's prominent Jewish citizens. (Jewish Heritage Center at New England Historic Genealogical Society via AP)
Local News
New center helping trace roots of Jews in New England November 15, 2017 | 8:22 AM
In this May 25, 2017 photo, baby eels, also known as elvers, are held in Brewer, Maine. Elvers can be sold for more than $2,000 per pound at the dock. They often are sold to Asian aquaculture companies to be raised to maturity and have become a linchpin of the sushi supply chain. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Local News
Maine accepting entries into new baby eel lottery November 15, 2017 | 8:15 AM
National News
Experts: Bush groping allegations would be hard to prosecute November 15, 2017 | 7:01 AM
Jeff Sessions Speaks at Hearing
Politics
Jeff Sessions denies lying on Russia, pleads hazy memory November 15, 2017 | 3:03 AM
Local News
Wrentham students suspended for 'hate crime' against teammate November 15, 2017 | 2:04 AM
Francis Hughes, the second-in-command at the Massachusetts State Police, retired Tuesday. (from Mass. State Police website)
Local News
Mass. State Police's second-in-command retires after altered report November 14, 2017 | 7:50 PM
In this Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017 still image from an officer's body camera video released by the Providence Police Department, officers converge on a truck driven into another vehicle by Joseph Santos on a highway on-ramp in downtown Providence, R.I. Police shot Santos dead, and injured passenger Christine Demers, who was hospitalized. (Providence Police Department via AP)
Local News
RI State Police identify troopers in deadly I-95 shooting November 14, 2017 | 7:46 PM
Animals
Amber the giraffe at Rhode Island zoo dies at 26 November 14, 2017 | 7:30 PM