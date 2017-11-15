Man admits to shoving 70-year-old woman to the ground in Danvers parking lot

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — A retired accountant from Massachusetts has pleaded guilty to shoving a 70-year-old woman to the ground and permanently injuring her.

Police say 64-year-old David Garafano pushed the victim to the ground in February after she backed into his vehicle in the parking lot of a Danvers bank. The Salem News reports that the woman suffered serious head injuries.

A Superior Court judge told Garafano on Tuesday he will serve about two months in jail for pleading guilty, but will face up to 10 years in state prison if he does not surrender himself on Jan. 2.

Initially, Garafano was offered a plea deal in District Court that called for no jail time. After he sighed loudly and said “I guess I plead guilty,” the judge rejected the plea agreement.

