Massachusetts truck driver pleads guilty for role in deadly crash

The Day,
November 15, 2017

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A Massachusetts truck driver involved in a 2014 crash that killed a 26-year-old man and his two young children on a Connecticut highway has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide.

Sixty-two-year-old Gerard Dube faces up to nine months in prison. The Day reports that the Swansea, Massachusetts, resident entered his plea Tuesday at Superior Court in New London and is expected to return there for sentencing on Jan. 23.

Prosecutors say Dube was driving a tractor-trailer when he rear-ended multiple vehicles slowing for congestion on Interstate 95 in Waterford in October 2014.

The crash killed 26-year-old Darin Robinson, 3-year-old Dacari and 9-year-old Sanaa. Baughnita Leary, Robinson’s fiancée, was driving the car the victims were in. She was badly injured.

___

Information from: The Day, http://www.theday.com

Advertisement
TOPICS: Local News
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2017 file photo, Justin Rey appears in Johnson County District Court in Olathe, Kan. Preliminary autopsy results confirm that dismembered human remains found inside a suburban Kansas City storage unit were those of woman whose husband was sleeping in the unit with their 4-day-old baby and 2-year-old child. The arrest affidavit for Rey was released Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. He's jailed on $1 million bond in Johnson County, Kan., on child endangerment charges. He's not been charged in his wife's death. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star via AP, Pool File)
National News
Records: Man posed for photo with dead wife, then dismembered her November 16, 2017 | 7:08 PM
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, right, and his wife Louise Linton, hold up a sheet of new $1 bills, the first currency notes bearing his and U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza's signatures, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing (BEP) in Washington. The Mnuchin-Carranza notes, which are a new series of 2017, 50-subject $1 notes, will be sent to the Federal Reserve to issue into circulation. At left is BEP Director Leonard Olijar. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Politics
How the Steven Mnuchin money photo came to be November 16, 2017 | 7:00 PM
Boston, MA -- 11/15/2017 - A new Dunkin' sign lays on the ground on Tremont Street in Boston. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: 16dunkin Reporter:
Restaurants
Everything you need to know about the changes at Dunkin' Donuts November 16, 2017 | 5:10 PM
FILE - In this June 21, 2017 file photo, Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., listens at a committee hearing at the Capitol in Washington. Franken apologized Thursday after a Los Angeles radio anchor accused him of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour and of posing for a photo with his hands on her breasts as she slept. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Politics
Read Elizabeth Warren's statement on the sexual assault allegations against Al Franken November 16, 2017 | 2:32 PM
Greenfield Car Accident
Local News
91-year-old woman unhurt after pedal mix-up sends car over Greenfield embankment November 16, 2017 | 1:53 PM
Snowy Owl
Animals
Snowy owl recovering after it was hurt in New Salem encounter November 16, 2017 | 1:50 PM
Politics
Radio anchor says Al Franken forcibly kissed her amid USO tour November 16, 2017 | 11:36 AM
Local News
Man says marijuana dispensary will bring ‘undesirable elements’ to the area, like army vets and cancer patients November 16, 2017 | 9:04 AM
Local News
‘Juuling’: The most widespread phenomenon you’ve never heard of November 16, 2017 | 9:02 AM
Roger Brown
Local News
Berklee president confirms another misconduct case November 16, 2017 | 8:38 AM
Local News
Alleged gangsters plead guilty to gambling, loan-sharking in Springfield November 16, 2017 | 8:30 AM
police tape
Local News
Maine police: 17-year-old dies in multi-vehicle crash November 16, 2017 | 8:29 AM
Portland Christmas Tree
Local News
Homegrown tree to help Portland celebrate Christmas November 16, 2017 | 8:20 AM
Local News
Hate crimes in Vermont increased in 2016 November 16, 2017 | 8:19 AM
Politics
US opposes Nazi speech, but will vote no at UN to banning it November 16, 2017 | 3:43 AM
Local News
Police identify body found in Portland November 16, 2017 | 2:15 AM
Game of Life Lawsuit
Business
Who invented Game of Life? Court aims to find out November 16, 2017 | 12:22 AM
Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H.
Local News
Dartmouth professor accused of groping two women in 2002 November 15, 2017 | 9:34 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2017, file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar listens to testimony of a witness during a preliminary hearing, in Lansing, Mich. Nasser, the former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor accused of molesting girls at his home and a campus clinic is expected to change his not-guilty plea. Online court records show a change-of-plea hearing for Nassar is set for Nov. 22 a week before jury selection was to begin. (Robert Killips /Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
National News
Former USA Gymnastics doctor expected to change plea in sex assault cases November 15, 2017 | 8:52 PM
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2016, file photo, a Southwest Airlines jet makes its approach to Dallas Love Field airport, in Dallas. Booking flights can be stressful as consumers worry about how to get the best deal and how far ahead to book, especially at holiday time. Experts say check multiple websites for prices and forget the notion that there's a magic day of the week or time of day when fares drop.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
National News
Southwest pilot with loaded gun arrested before boarding November 15, 2017 | 8:36 PM
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: A visitor takes a photo of the painting 'Salvator Mundi' by Leonardo da Vinci at Christie's New York Auction House, November 15, 2017 in New York City. The coveted painting is set to be auctioned off on Wednesday night and has been guaranteed to sell for over $100 million.(Drew Angerer/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX ***
Arts
This Leonardo da Vinci painting just sold for a record $450M November 15, 2017 | 8:10 PM
Celebs
Lawyers: Former 'Bachelor' performed CPR on dying driver November 15, 2017 | 7:40 PM
Local News
Resident of YMCA rooming house beaten to death with bat November 15, 2017 | 7:16 PM
Local News
Man admits to shoving 70-year-old woman to the ground in Danvers parking lot November 15, 2017 | 7:12 PM
Animals
Video of 4 bobcats in suburban Vermont area shows healthy population November 15, 2017 | 7:06 PM
Local News
Good Samaritan, officer help revive woman in NH crash November 15, 2017 | 7:00 PM
Local News
RI principal charged with failing to report child abuse November 15, 2017 | 6:50 PM
Boston, MA -- 1/31/2017 - Attorney General Maura Healey announces that her office is taking action challenging President Trump's Executive Order on Immigration. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: 01healey Reporter:
Local News
Court settlement bans for-profit nursing school from Mass. November 15, 2017 | 6:48 PM
Local News
Transgender woman sues over placement in Mass. male prison November 15, 2017 | 6:40 PM
Jody Herring and defense attorney David Sleigh listen to testimony Monday, Nov. 13, 2017 in Barre criminal court in Barre, Vt. during Herring's sentencing hearing. Herring faces life in prison for the murder of state social worker Lara Sobel and three of Herring's relatives in August 2015. (Stefan Hard /The Times Argus via AP, Pool)
Local News
Vermont woman who killed 4: 'I can't take back that day. I wish I could but I can't.' November 15, 2017 | 6:36 PM