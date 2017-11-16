Former selectman charged with stealing $700K from car dealership group

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — A former selectman in a Massachusetts town has been charged with embezzling more than $700,000 from the car dealership group where he once worked.

The Sun Chronicle reports that Timothy Giblin was released on bail after pleading not guilty Wednesday to 14 charges including larceny and forgery.

Prosecutors say he stole the money while working as comptroller for the Gallery Automotive Group, and used some of it to pay college tuition for his children. He allegedly printed 34 checks without permission and forged someone else’s signature on some of them.

Giblin served on the Norton select board for 11 years until resigning in March when the allegations came to light.

Giblin refused to comment outside of court. His lawyer called him “a gentleman of significant standing in his community.”