Man dies in pickup truck crash on I-93 in New Hampshire

HOLDERNESS, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire State Police say a 77-year-old man has died in a pickup truck crash on Interstate 93 in inclement weather.

Police say John Hughes, of Ashland, was trying to slow down at about 9:10 a.m. Thursday in Holderness when he lost control of his truck and went into the median. Hughes wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

His passenger, 49-year-old Kendall Hughes, also of Ashland, was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and released.