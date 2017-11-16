New Hampshire hospital workers, 2 officers exposed to white powder

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say two officers and several hospital workers were exposed to an unidentified white powder after a man arrested on a domestic assault charge asked for medical help and tried to swallow the substance.

Manchester police said the man, identified as 26-year-old Theodore Macenas, struggled with an officer Thursday at Elliot Hospital as he attempted to swallow a plastic bag containing the powder. That caused a tear in the bag; powder fell on a bathroom floor and in a hallway.

Police said two officers, a hospital security guard and several workers were treated. The hospital said they suffered from nausea, high blood pressure and an elevated heart rate.

The powder was being tested.

It wasn’t immediately known if Macenas, who also faced drug charges, had a lawyer.