Settlement reached in case of paralyzed NH high school football player

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire city and its insurance carriers have agreed to pay a former high school football player who was paralyzed in a 2010 practice $2,000 a month as part of a $1.3 million settlement of his negligence lawsuit.

The Telegraph of Nashua reports the payments go into a trust fund for Cooper Doucette. They started earlier this year and are guaranteed for at least 25 years. The city denies any liability in the settlement.

Doucette’s lawyer received about $738,000.

In 2010, the then 15-year-old Doucette was attending a preseason practice of the Nashua High School North football team. The junior varsity player was attempting to tackle another player when he suffered a neck injury that left him a quadriplegic.

The lawsuit was filed in 2015.