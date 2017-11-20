Students: Dartmouth professors on leave created hostile environment

Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire. –Jim Cole / AP, File
AP,
updated at 5:00 PM

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Dartmouth College students say three psychology professors facing sexual misconduct allegations created a ‘‘hostile academic environment’’ marked by excessive drinking, favoritism and at times inappropriate behavior.

The attorney general’s office began a criminal investigation last month after learning about allegations against psychology professors Todd Heatherton, Paul Whalen and Bill Kelley, all of whom have been put on paid leave and have had their access to campus restricted.

Authorities haven’t released any details, but 15 undergraduate, graduate and postdoctoral students recently wrote to the school newspaper, The Dartmouth, alleging the three created a hostile environment ‘‘in which sexual harassment is normalized’’ and violated at least one campus policy related to sexual misconduct, sexual harassment or consensual relationships between students and faculty.

Advertisement

In interviews with the newspaper, several students described an uncomfortable workplace culture that blurred the line between professional and personal relationships and said they often felt pressured to drink at social events. One woman said she felt like she was being tested at one event when a professor put his arm around her and slid it down her body.

The newspaper did not identify the students but said it confirmed their association with the psychology and brain sciences department.

A college spokeswoman said Monday that officials appreciate hearing from the group and encourage anyone with additional information to reach out to the college or law enforcement.

‘‘At the heart of our ongoing investigations is an extensive fact-finding process led by an experienced external investigator,’’ Diana Lawrence said.

Attorneys for the professors did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday from The Associated Press.

Julie Moore, who represents Heatherton, told the newspaper her client is confident he has not violated any of the policies mentioned in the letter, that he has never had sexual relations with a student and rarely has socialized with students or the other two professors.

TOPICS: Local News New Hampshire
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 24, 2016, file photo, the AT&T logo is positioned above one of its retail stores in New York. AT&T now says it’s “uncertain” when its $85 billion Time Warner purchase will close. AT&T had maintained that the deal would be done by the end of 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Business
Justice Dept. to sue to stop AT&T's $85B Time Warner deal November 20, 2017 | 4:22 PM
Cambridge, MA -- 12/15/2016 - The Curious George Store is seen in Harvard Square. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: 15square Reporter:
Business
The Curious George Store is set to stay in Harvard Square after all November 20, 2017 | 2:29 PM
Jacob Thompson
Local News
9-year-old Maine cancer patient who asked for early Christmas cards dies November 20, 2017 | 1:38 PM
National News
Up to 35 hurt in blasts, fire at NY cosmetics factory November 20, 2017 | 12:44 PM
Local News
Police: Son says he was stabbed by mother for smoking inside Boxborough home November 20, 2017 | 12:14 PM
Local News
2 charged in Vermont after man died from septic shock due to bed sores November 20, 2017 | 12:11 PM
image
Local News
Restaurant worker charged after stabbing in Peabody kitchen November 20, 2017 | 12:10 PM
image
Local News
Man accused of shooting girlfriend's car on New Hampshire interstate found November 20, 2017 | 12:07 PM
Haverhill Line Derailment
Local News
Delays on Haverhill Line after 'slow-speed derailment' November 20, 2017 | 11:29 AM
Media
New York Times reporter Glenn Thrush suspended for harassment probe November 20, 2017 | 11:27 AM
In this Thursday, June 30, 2016, a barn at Bob's Turkey Farm in Lancaster, Mass., burns to the ground. The Massachusetts family who owns the farm said thousands of baby turkeys perished in the fire. (Rick Cinclair /Worcester Telegram & Gazette via AP)
Local News
Lancaster turkey farm rebounds after 2016 fire killed 7,000 birds November 20, 2017 | 10:36 AM
Former WCVB news anchor Heather Unruh during a November 20 interview with NBC News' Megyn Kelly.
National News
Former Boston news anchor Heather Unruh says she's heard from 'at least 8' alleged Spacey victims November 20, 2017 | 10:11 AM
FILE - In this July 12, 2017 file photo, Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn. arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington. A Los Angeles radio host says Franken forcibly kissed her during a 2006 USO tour in the Middle East. Franken's staff has not yet responded to a request for comment.
Politics
2nd woman accuses Sen. Al Franken of inappropriate touching November 20, 2017 | 10:11 AM
Edward Blum, who has waged a years-long legal campaign against affirmative action policies, at his home in South Thomaston, Maine, Aug. 15, 2017. Blum, who backed George McGovernÕs Democratic presidential run and felt anti-SemitismÕs sting as a child, is a one-man lawsuit factory fighting the idea that race should ever be a deciding factor.
Local News
He took on the Voting Rights Act and won. Now he's taking on Harvard. November 20, 2017 | 9:00 AM
Local News
The MBTA has a $723m plan to change the way you pay for rides November 20, 2017 | 8:58 AM
National News
Why evangelicals are again backing a Republican despite allegations of sexual misconduct November 20, 2017 | 8:55 AM
Local News
Man arrested in Boston for attempting assault while dressed as police November 20, 2017 | 8:44 AM
Local News
Police: Conn. man fired multiple rounds at stop sign while drunk November 20, 2017 | 8:43 AM
FILE - In this March 12, 1971 file photo, Charles Manson, with a swastika on his forehead, walks to court in Los Angeles, during the the penalty phase of the Sharon Tate trial after being convicted of murder in the deaths of Tate and six others. Authorities say Manson, cult leader and mastermind behind 1969 deaths of actress Sharon Tate and six others, died on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. He was 83. (AP Photo, File)
National News
What became of the Manson family? November 20, 2017 | 8:39 AM
Local News
Police warn of loose pit bull that attacked officer in Amesbury November 20, 2017 | 8:39 AM
Local News
Jurors return in trial of deputy accused of abusing girls in Maine November 20, 2017 | 8:38 AM
Local News
81-year-old Maine man crossing street struck and killed November 20, 2017 | 8:32 AM
Local News
1 dead, 2 escape from Braintree house fire November 20, 2017 | 7:14 AM
Politics
White House: True cost of opioid epidemic tops $500 billion November 20, 2017 | 4:34 AM
National News
Charles Manson, whose cult slayings horrified world, dies November 20, 2017 | 2:52 AM
FORESTDALE, MA- NOVEMBER 16, 2017- : A Giant White turkey takes interest in a photographer at Watts Family Farm in Forestdale, MA on November 16, 2017. Owners Ajay Watts and his brother Andrew will begin selling their 300 Giant White Turkeys on Monday, first come, first served. (CRAIG F. WALKER/GLOBE STAFF) section: metro reporter:
Local News
What Bostonians need to know this week November 19, 2017 | 8:03 PM
Gisele Bundchen with an elephant
Politics
Trump reversed the decision to end elephant trophy ban. But not before Gisele called it out. November 19, 2017 | 3:49 PM
Massachusetts State House
Local News
Lawmakers will share a Thanksgiving meal with new immigrants at the Statehouse November 19, 2017 | 3:17 PM
World News
Trump says he should have left UCLA players in Chinese jail November 19, 2017 | 1:53 PM
Local News
Maine boy gets probation for fire that destroyed vacant mill November 19, 2017 | 11:35 AM