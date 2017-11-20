Train derails on Haverhill Line, delaying morning commuters

A derailment of an inbound Haverhill Line train is causing delays Monday morning.

Around 8:20 a.m., Train 208 went through a misaligned switch between Ballardvale Station and Wilmington Station, causing a slow-speed, upright derailment of the two leading cars, according to the MBTA.

.@MBTA_CR personnel are on scene near Ballardvale working to clear Train 208, which experienced a slow speed derailment earlier this AM, as quickly & safely as possible pic.twitter.com/IDK2HSW5Kr — MBTA (@MBTA) November 20, 2017

The 400 passengers on that train were moved to bus shuttles at Ballardvale.

The MBTA prematurely announced that buses were waiting at Ballardvale Station to pick up passengers at 9:16 a.m., which commuters pointed out on social media.

The official MBTA Commuter Rail account apologized for the “misinformation.”

One passenger reported hitting his head but declined medical attention, the MBTA said.

Other Haverhill Line trains in both directions are impacted, with outbound trains from Boston stopping at Reading and buses being deployed there.

“This incident is currently under investigation, the results of the review will be made public and at this time there is no reason to believe that foul play had a role in what occurred,” the MBTA said in the statement.

The MBTA advised riders to check its website and Twitter account for updates.