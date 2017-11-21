High school mourns loss of New Hampshire student shot at parking lot

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Students and teachers are mourning the loss of an 18-year-old New Hampshire youth killed by a single gunshot wound to the chest at a hardware store parking lot in Goffstown.

Several hundred people gathered at Memorial High School on Monday night for a candlelight vigil in memory of Ian Jewell, a senior who was an honor student and a member of the track and field team.

Jewell liked tie-dye shirts; students and faculty planned to wear them in school on Tuesday in remembrance of him.

Police found Jewell wounded Sunday and took him to a hospital, where he died.

No information has been released about a suspect or an arrest.

Memorial High School student Ian Jewell, 18, died of a single gunshot wound to the chest Sunday afternoon, authorities announced Monday afternoon following an autopsy.https://t.co/UX4zzdGtdQ pic.twitter.com/IgMai9Vf4c — UnionLeader.com (@UnionLeader) November 20, 2017